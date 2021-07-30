United Royale Group Holdings Corp. enters into a Share Exchange Letter of Intent with TrueNorth Quantum Inc.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 30, 2021 / United Royale Group Holdings Corp. (OTC:URYL) is pleased to announce the execution of a non-binding letter of intent ('LOI') with TrueNorth Quantum Inc. ('TrueNorth'), the creator of the Northern Shield …

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 30, 2021 / United Royale Group Holdings Corp. (OTC:URYL) is pleased to announce the execution of a non-binding letter of intent ('LOI') with TrueNorth Quantum Inc. ('TrueNorth'), the creator of the Northern Shield cloud platform for building institutional-grade decentralized applications for FinTech, MedTech, AgTech, and HealthTech United Royale Group Holdings Corp. ('URYL'). Pursuant to the LOI, URYL will offer to acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of TrueNorth on the basis of 14 common shares of URYL for each common share of TrueNorth, wherein TrueNorth will become a subsidiary of URYL (the 'Transaction'). The parties are in the process of negotiating the definitive documents for and structuring the Transaction. URYL common shares are quoted on OTC Markets' OTCQB market. The Transaction will be subject to the approval of shareholders of TrueNorth and other conditions typical of transactions of this nature. When definitive agreements between URYL and the shareholders of TrueNorth are executed, which is expected to occur shortly, TrueNorth will issue a subsequent press release containing the details of the definitive agreements and additional terms of the Transaction.