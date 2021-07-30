ECMOHO Limited Achieves Single-Event Single-Brand Sales Volume of RMB 2.4 Million by Utilizing “Golden” Social Media Opportunity

SHANGHAI, China, July 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ECMOHO Limited (Nasdaq: MOHO) (“ECMOHO” or the “Company”), a leading integrated solutions provider in the health and wellness market in China, recently teamed up with famous Chinese actress Eva Huang to launch the live broadcast for a brand-new line of health equipment. Its flagship KGC DreamCloud Smart Massage Chair, with its powerful and comprehensive functions, attracted nearly 2 million users, and achieved a single-event, single-brand gross merchandise value (GMV) of RMB 2.38 million. With the general rise of interest-based social media, GMV of goods sold via Douyin in the past year increased 50 times year-over-year. Many of ECMOHO’s partnership brands gained market share and sales during the June “618” event this year.



With health equipment and small health appliances being sought-after by consumers worldwide, and with China becoming the fastest growing market for massage-related products, there is ample opportunity for health appliance makers. According to China Economic Net, from 2010 to 2020, China's massage appliance market grew from RMB 4.9 billion to RMB 14.8 billion. But despite strong demand for massage products, health appliance makers face a dilemma when looking for new growth opportunities. Due to market fragmentation and dispersion of consumers’ energy and attention, it is difficult for brands to find new target customers and convert these into sales. Fortunately, ECMOHO understands the needs of brand owners for marketing opportunities, and continuously seeks new channels for promoting health products to help partner brands achieve new growth objectives.