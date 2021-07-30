checkAd

Staffing 360 Solutions Takes Next Step to Maximize Worker Protection from COVID-19; Requires Internal U.S. Employees to be Vaccinated

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.07.2021   

NEW YORK, July 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: STAF), a company executing an international buy-integrate-build strategy through the acquisition of domestic and international staffing organizations in the United States and United Kingdom, today announced that as part of its ongoing duty to keep its employees, their families, contractors, temporary workers, clients and visitors as safe as possible, the Company will now require COVID-19 vaccinations for its internal U.S. employees. While the decision to mandate the vaccine is not legislated in the UK, we are proud that 95% of our UK staff has chosen the vaccine voluntarily.

Brendan Flood, Chairman, CEO and President, said, “We believe it’s vital to stand on the side of safety and science and that vaccinations are the best way to keep our workers and communities as safe as possible. We have been actively communicating vaccine safety and efficacy to our internal team for several months. Many of our workforce have been operating throughout the pandemic as ‘essential workers.’ We want to support and help ensure that our entire workforce is healthy and can continue to contribute to their families and the economy as we navigate through these latest stages of the virus.

“We are proud to be one of the first staffing companies to join other leaders in the business community mandating vaccinations, including Google and Facebook, in the effort to keep everyone as healthy and safe as possible.

“Our Covid-19 policy will be published on our website and all internal U.S. employees must be fully vaccinated by September 13th unless a reasonable accommodation for a religious or medical reason is requested and approved by the human resources department and Alicia Barker, Chief Operating Officer.”

About Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc.
Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. is engaged in the execution of an international buy-integrate-build strategy through the acquisition of domestic and international staffing organizations in the United States and United Kingdom. The Company believes that the staffing industry offers opportunities for accretive acquisitions and as part of its targeted consolidation model, is pursuing acquisition targets in the finance and accounting, administrative, engineering, IT, and light industrial staffing space. For more information, visit http://www.staffing360solutions.com. Follow Staffing 360 Solutions on FacebookLinkedIn and Twitter.

