Staffing 360 Solutions Takes Next Step to Maximize Worker Protection from COVID-19; Requires Internal U.S. Employees to be Vaccinated

NEW YORK, July 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: STAF), a company executing an international buy-integrate-build strategy through the acquisition of domestic and international staffing organizations in the United States and United Kingdom, today announced that as part of its ongoing duty to keep its employees, their families, contractors, temporary workers, clients and visitors as safe as possible, the Company will now require COVID-19 vaccinations for its internal U.S. employees. While the decision to mandate the vaccine is not legislated in the UK, we are proud that 95% of our UK staff has chosen the vaccine voluntarily.



Brendan Flood, Chairman, CEO and President, said, “We believe it’s vital to stand on the side of safety and science and that vaccinations are the best way to keep our workers and communities as safe as possible. We have been actively communicating vaccine safety and efficacy to our internal team for several months. Many of our workforce have been operating throughout the pandemic as ‘essential workers.’ We want to support and help ensure that our entire workforce is healthy and can continue to contribute to their families and the economy as we navigate through these latest stages of the virus.