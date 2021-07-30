checkAd

Jackpot Building Five New Blitz Tables

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 30, 2021 / Jackpot Digital Inc. (the "Company" or "Jackpot") (TSXV:JJ)(TSXV:JJ.WT.A)(TSXV:JJ.WT.B)(TSXV:JJ.WT.C)(OTCQB:JPOTF) (FRA:LVH3). The Company is pleased to announce that it is in the process to fulfill orders for five more of its Jackpot BlitzTM electronic poker tables (ETGs). The first of which is scheduled to be installed on Carnival's new Discovery Princess which is being built this fall 2021. Two of the remaining four tables will be designated for various Royal Caribbean ships which will mark the first time Jackpot BlitzTM tables will be deployed on the Royal Caribbean line. The remaining two tables are slated to be installed for land-based casino customer orders.

President & CEO Mr. Jake Kalpakian states, "We're excited about the progress we are making. The fact we have resumed manufacturing tables to fulfill orders is an excellent indication that we believe we have weathered the worst of the Covid-19 pandemic and are looking to grow again. We are continuously improving our infrastructure and distribution process to be able to service bigger order volumes as we expect to build more tables in the future with our biggest growth expected to be from the regulated land-based casino market."

About Jackpot Digital Inc.

Jackpot Digital Inc. is a leading electronic table games manufacturer and mobile gaming provider for the cruise ship industry and regulated casino industry. The Company specializes in multiplayer gaming products, including poker and casino games, which are complemented by a robust suite of backend tools for operators to efficiently control and optimize their gaming business.

For more information on the Company, please contact Jake H. Kalpakian, President and CEO, at (604) 681-0204 ext 6105, or visit the Company's website at www.jackpotdigital.com.

On behalf of the Board of Jackpot Digital Inc.,

"Jake H. Kalpakian"
Jake H. Kalpakian

President & CEO

Trading in the securities of the Company should be considered speculative.

The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Certain statements contained herein are "forward-looking". Forward-looking statements may include, among others, statements regarding future plans, costs, objectives, economic or technical performance, or the assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. In this News Release, words such as "may", "would", "could", "will", "likely", "enable", "feel", "seek", "project", "predict", "potential", "should", "might", "objective", "believe", "expect", "propose", "anticipate", "intend", "plan", "estimate", and similar words are used to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, projections and estimations, there can be no assurance that these assumptions, projections or estimations are accurate. Readers, shareholders and investors are therefore cautioned not to place reliance on any forward-looking statements as the plans, assumptions, intentions or expectations upon which they are based might not occur.

SOURCE: Jackpot Digital Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/657716/Jackpot-Building-Five-New-Blitz-Tabl ...




