Citizen Stash Reports Financial Results for The Second Quarter of Fiscal 2021
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 30, 2021 / Citizen Stash Cannabis Corp. (Formally Experion Holdings Ltd.) (the "Company" or "Citizen Stash") (TSXV:CSC)(OTCQB:EXPFF)(FRA:MB31) Canada's solution to craft cannabis and premium products is pleased to …
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 30, 2021 / Citizen Stash Cannabis Corp. (Formally Experion Holdings Ltd.) (the "Company" or "Citizen Stash") (TSXV:CSC)(OTCQB:EXPFF)(FRA:MB31) Canada's solution to craft cannabis and premium products is pleased to …
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 30, 2021 / Citizen Stash Cannabis Corp. (Formally Experion Holdings Ltd.) (the "Company" or "Citizen Stash") (TSXV:CSC)(OTCQB:EXPFF)(FRA:MB31) Canada's solution to craft cannabis and premium products is pleased to report its second quarter financial results for the period ended May 31, 2021.
"Our year-to-date sales for the first six months of 2021 represent a more than 250% increase over the first six months of the previous year. This accomplishment further validates the production and distribution model we have established over the year and coupled with the retail success of our Citizen Stash premium brand, positions the Company for continued expansion as the market opens up over the next six months. Additionally, COVID-19 continues to have an impact on the retail market with many provincial exchanges mandating inventory caps, smaller orders, and receiving delays. Notwithstanding the consumer demand for our Citizen Stash products, we were not immune to these constraints, the impacts of which resulted in decreased sales opportunities as we exited Q1 2021. The Canadian cannabis industry continues to face challenges caused by price compression and inventory rationalization at both the provincial and retail dispensary level, however, we remain convinced that the investments we've made in building one of the top premium brands in the country positions us for strong growth going forward.", commented Mr. Jarrett Malnarich, CEO of Citizen Stash.
"Our unique business model gives us flexibility to ramp up quickly despite ongoing challenges presented within the industry. In addition, our business strategy and model continues to demonstrate its effectiveness as we gained significant market penetration across the country compared to last year and we continue to expand shelf space, gaining new SKUs every quarter as our brand continues to lead in the premium space."
Key Financial and Corporate Highlights:
In the second quarter ending May 31, 2021, Citizen Stash continued to execute on its corporate strategy and advance its ‘aggregation and distribution' model driving shareholder value as illustrated by the following milestones and initiatives:
- Gross revenueincreased 92% in Q2 2021 to $3.3 million compared to $1.7 million in Q2 2020.
- To ensure better alignment of the consumer brand Citizen Stash and the Corporate brand identity, the Company approved a name change from Experion Holdings Ltd. to Citizen Stash Cannabis Corp.
- SKU listings increased by 35% in British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario in Q2 2021 to 38 compared to 28 in Q1 2021.
- New pre-roll listings of Fruity Pebbles OG ("FPOG") in both British Columbia and Alberta, as well as "Chocolate Sour Diesel" and "Sundae Driver" in Alberta with expected revenues in Q3 from these listings.
- New listings for 3.5 gram jars for Alberta with new strains "Chocolate Sour Diesel", "Sundae Driver" and FPOG.
- The Companyprocessed and sold 409,335 grams of premiumdried flower throughretail distribution in Q2 2021 compared to 190,272 in Q2 2020, a 115% increase.
- Citizen Stash's average price per gram realized of $8.12 in Q2 2021 continues to be strong and reflect premium pricing in the Canadian market, as compared to $7.52 for Q2 2020.
- Citizen Stash signed a contract in Q2 2021 to license the Burb trademark, a cannabis retailer, and will distribute Burb branded products through the Ontario Cannabis Store. Citizen Stash will process and sell our unique strain, "BC ZAZA" in 3.5 gram jars, under the Burb brand, with sales starting in Q3.
- Signed a processing agreement with The Valens Company to outsource the production of Citizen Stash pre-rolls, supporting a lower cost of goods moving forward for pre-rolls.
- Experion is recognized as a top 20 supplier to the Ontario Cannabis Stores in total sales and volume within three months of entering the Ontario market.
- Well positioned balance sheet with a total of $13.5 million in assets and a net working capital balance (current assets less current liabilities) of $5.7 million.
Experion Holdings Ltd. Q2 2021 Financial Summary:
*1 - Net of excisetax.
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare