Citizen Stash Reports Financial Results for The Second Quarter of Fiscal 2021

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 30, 2021 / Citizen Stash Cannabis Corp. (Formally Experion Holdings Ltd.) (the "Company" or "Citizen Stash") (TSXV:CSC)(OTCQB:EXPFF)(FRA:MB31) Canada's solution to craft cannabis and premium products is pleased to report its second quarter financial results for the period ended May 31, 2021.

"Our year-to-date sales for the first six months of 2021 represent a more than 250% increase over the first six months of the previous year. This accomplishment further validates the production and distribution model we have established over the year and coupled with the retail success of our Citizen Stash premium brand, positions the Company for continued expansion as the market opens up over the next six months. Additionally, COVID-19 continues to have an impact on the retail market with many provincial exchanges mandating inventory caps, smaller orders, and receiving delays. Notwithstanding the consumer demand for our Citizen Stash products, we were not immune to these constraints, the impacts of which resulted in decreased sales opportunities as we exited Q1 2021. The Canadian cannabis industry continues to face challenges caused by price compression and inventory rationalization at both the provincial and retail dispensary level, however, we remain convinced that the investments we've made in building one of the top premium brands in the country positions us for strong growth going forward.", commented Mr. Jarrett Malnarich, CEO of Citizen Stash.