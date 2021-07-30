Notification of Transactions of Directors/Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMRs)

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 30, 2021 / AEX Gold Inc. (AIM:AEXG)(TSXV:AEX), announces that on July 27, 2021 it was informed that Livermore Partners LLC, a company in which David Neuhauser, Non-Executive Director of AEX, is Managing Director, …

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 30, 2021 / AEX Gold Inc. (AIM:AEXG)(TSXV:AEX), announces that on July 27, 2021 it was informed that Livermore Partners LLC, a company in which David Neuhauser, Non-Executive Director of AEX, is Managing Director, acquired a total of 104,800 common shares of no par value in the Company for an average price of $0.54. This brings Livermore Partners LLC's total holding to 11,700,610 shares, 6.607% of the capital in the Company. DEALING NOTIFICATION FORM