Notification of Transactions of Directors/Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMRs)
TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 30, 2021 / AEX Gold Inc. (AIM:AEXG)(TSXV:AEX), announces that on July 27, 2021 it was informed that Livermore Partners LLC, a company in which David Neuhauser, Non-Executive Director of AEX, is Managing Director, acquired a total of 104,800 common shares of no par value in the Company for an average price of $0.54. This brings Livermore Partners LLC's total holding to 11,700,610 shares, 6.607% of the capital in the Company.
DEALING NOTIFICATION FORM
FOR USE BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITY
AND THEIR CLOSELY ASSOCIATED PERSONS
|1.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name:
|Livermore Partners LLC, David Neuhauser
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status:
|Non-Executive Director
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|AEX Gold Inc
|b)
|LEI:
|213800Q21S5JQ6WKCE70
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument:
Identification code:
|
Common shares of no par value in AEX Gold Inc.
ISIN: CA00108V1022
|b)
|Nature of the transaction:
|Purchase of common shares of no par value in AEX Gold Inc
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s):
|
Price(s)
|
Wertpapier
