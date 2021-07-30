checkAd

Notification of Transactions of Directors/Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMRs)

Autor: Accesswire
30.07.2021, 14:45  |  25   |   |   

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 30, 2021 / AEX Gold Inc. (AIM:AEXG)(TSXV:AEX), announces that on July 27, 2021 it was informed that Livermore Partners LLC, a company in which David Neuhauser, Non-Executive Director of AEX, is Managing Director, …

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 30, 2021 / AEX Gold Inc. (AIM:AEXG)(TSXV:AEX), announces that on July 27, 2021 it was informed that Livermore Partners LLC, a company in which David Neuhauser, Non-Executive Director of AEX, is Managing Director, acquired a total of 104,800 common shares of no par value in the Company for an average price of $0.54. This brings Livermore Partners LLC's total holding to 11,700,610 shares, 6.607% of the capital in the Company.

DEALING NOTIFICATION FORM

FOR USE BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITY

AND THEIR CLOSELY ASSOCIATED PERSONS

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name: Livermore Partners LLC, David Neuhauser
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position/status: Non-Executive Director
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name AEX Gold Inc
b) LEI: 213800Q21S5JQ6WKCE70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument:

Identification code:

Common shares of no par value in AEX Gold Inc.

ISIN: CA00108V1022

b) Nature of the transaction: Purchase of common shares of no par value in AEX Gold Inc
c) Price(s) and volume(s):

Price(s)

Seite 1 von 2
AEX Gold Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Notification of Transactions of Directors/Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMRs) TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 30, 2021 / AEX Gold Inc. (AIM:AEXG)(TSXV:AEX), announces that on July 27, 2021 it was informed that Livermore Partners LLC, a company in which David Neuhauser, Non-Executive Director of AEX, is Managing Director, …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
HIVE Blockchain Announces Late Filing of Annual Financial Statements
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Urban Greenhouses Will Provide Food For Citizens And Contribute To ...
ActivePure Technologies Australasian Partner, Big Blue, Is Proud to Help the NZ Team Stay Safe at ...
Ergo Bank Partners with Neocova to Drive Efficiencies Across Community Banking
New Justice Buses To Deliver Free Legal Aid Across Minnesota
Atari Announces Modernized Food Fight Remake Featuring Online Multiplayer to Launch First on Atari ...
CMC Provides Exploration Update on Its Silver Hart Project, Yukon
Cinedigm Partners with Iconic Spanish Football Club Real Madrid to Expand the Reach of the Team's ...
Sidoti & Company, LLC Restructures to Commit More Resources to Products and Services that Mutually ...
OMHI - OM Holdings International, Inc. Announces its East End Onemart Super Store is 80% Complete, ...
Titel
Network-1 Announces Settlement of Patent Litigation With Hewlett Packard
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Nationally Recognized Solar Engineering Completes a Second Feasibility ...
Linde Declares Dividend in Third Quarter 2021
Cielo Announces New COO and Changes to Senior Management Team
Spark Energy, Inc. to Present Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on Thursday, August 5, 2021
MicroVision Hires Dr. Thomas Luce to Lead EMEA Business Development and Announces Opening of ...
Jerash Holdings to Double Worker Capacity at Facility in Al-Hasa As Part of Special Humanitarian ...
Hannover House Expands Production and Financing Opportunities in Oklahoma as Natural Extension to ...
Petroteq Announces Contact From Uppgard
HIVE Blockchain Announces Late Filing of Annual Financial Statements
Titel
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Jabillo-1 Well Result
Silver Spruce Contracts ASTER and LANDSAT Spectral Analysis on El Mezquite, Jackie and Diamante ...
Komo Plant Based Foods Adds Bundles and Subscriptions to Shopify-Enabled Platform
Network-1 Announces Settlement of Patent Litigation With Hewlett Packard
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited Announces Management Cease Trade Order Has Been Extended to ...
XPhyto Announces Advertising Agreement with Agora Internet Relations Corp.
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Nationally Recognized Solar Engineering Completes a Second Feasibility ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
14:40 UhrAnnual General and Special Meeting ('AGM') Results, Non-Executive Director Appointments and Stock Option Award
Accesswire | Analysen
27.07.21Notification of Transactions of Directors/Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMRs)
Accesswire | Analysen
01.07.21New Exploration Licence Application and Nalunaq EIA/SIA Update
Accesswire | Analysen