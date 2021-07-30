checkAd

DGAP-Adhoc Hapag-Lloyd AG publishes preliminary earnings figures for the first half of 2021 and raises its earnings outlook for the current financial year

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
30.07.2021, 14:46  |  23   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Hapag-Lloyd AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast/Preliminary Results
Hapag-Lloyd AG publishes preliminary earnings figures for the first half of 2021 and raises its earnings outlook for the current financial year

30-Jul-2021 / 14:46 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Hapag-Lloyd AG publishes preliminary earnings figures for the first half of 2021 and raises its earnings outlook for the current financial year

Based on preliminary figures, Hapag-Lloyd expects for the first half of 2021 an EBITDA of approximately USD 4.2 billion (around EUR 3.5 billion) compared to around USD 1.3 billion (approximately EUR 1.2 billion) in the prior-year period. At the same time, EBIT is expected to be roughly USD 3.5 billion (around EUR 2.9 billion) compared to approximately USD 0.6 billion (around EUR 0.5 billion) in the first half of 2020.

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Hapag-Lloyd!
Long
Basispreis 163,01€
Hebel 11,76
Ask 2,26
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 188,47€
Hebel 11,16
Ask 0,77
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

Against the backdrop of unabated global demand for container transports and continued supply-chain disruptions, which are leading to a shortage of available transport capacity, earnings momentum is likely to remain very strong in the second half of the 2021 financial year. Previously, a gradual normalisation of the earnings trend had been expected for the second half of the year.

Given these circumstances, the Executive Board of Hapag-Lloyd raises its earnings outlook for the 2021 financial year. EBITDA is now expected to be in the range of USD 9.2 to 11.2 billion or EUR 7.6 to 9.3 billion (previously: clearly above previous year) and EBIT in the range of USD 7.5 to 9.5 billion or EUR 6.2 to 7.9 billion (previously: clearly above previous year), respectively.

The final business figures for the first half-year of 2021 will be published as planned on 12 August 2021.

Explanatory notes relating to the performance measures EBITDA and EBIT referred to herein can be found in the 2020 Annual Report:
https://www.hapag-lloyd.com/en/ir/publications/financial-report.html

Contact:
Heiko Hoffmann
Senior Director Investor Relations

Hapag-Lloyd AG
Ballindamm 25
20095 Hamburg
Telephone +49 40 3001-2896
Mobile +49 172 875-2126

30-Jul-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: Hapag-Lloyd AG
Ballindamm 25
20095 Hamburg
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 40 3001 - 2896
Fax: +49 (0) 40 3001 - 72896
E-mail: ir@hlag.com
Internet: www.hapag-lloyd.com
ISIN: DE000HLAG475
WKN: HLAG47
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1223056

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1223056  30-Jul-2021 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1223056&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetHapag-Lloyd Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Vernachlässigt, unterbewertet, Hapag-Llyod, geringer Freefloat mit gutem Kurspotential?
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-Adhoc Hapag-Lloyd AG publishes preliminary earnings figures for the first half of 2021 and raises its earnings outlook for the current financial year DGAP-Ad-hoc: Hapag-Lloyd AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast/Preliminary Results Hapag-Lloyd AG publishes preliminary earnings figures for the first half of 2021 and raises its earnings outlook for the current financial year 30-Jul-2021 / 14:46 …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
EQS-News: Cosmiq Universe AG: Interstellar-Avatar launched erste Space NFT-Kollektion
DGAP-Adhoc: ams AG: ams OSRAM mit Gruppenergebnissen im zweiten Quartal deutlich oberhalb der Mitte der ...
DGAP-News: MAX Automation SE: Strategieumsetzung auf Kurs - weitere personelle Veränderungen vollzogen
DGAP-Adhoc: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: GEA erhöht Ausblick für das Gesamtjahr 2021 und veröffentlicht ...
EQS-Adhoc: Zweistelliges organisches Umsatzwachstum - Überproportional höheres Betriebsergebnis - ...
EQS-Adhoc: Claro Colombia's New Claro Box TV Delivers The Ultimate Television ExperienceTitle
DGAP-Adhoc: LEONI generates EBIT before exceptional items as well as before VALUE 21 costs and FCF ...
DGAP-News: Alpha Esports gibt die Einführung von 'GamerzYouth' und die Anbindung an Alpha Esports meldet ...
DGAP-DD: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd. english
DGAP-Adhoc: Leoni erzielt im zweiten Quartal 2021 ein EBIT vor Sondereffekten sowie vor VALUE 21-Kosten und ...
Titel
DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited: Finanzierung für Erweiterung der Batterieanodenmaterial-Anlage
DGAP-News: Conico Ltd.: ERSTES BOHRLOCH BEI RYBERG DURCHSCHNEIDET SIGNIFIKANTE SULFID-MINERALISIERUNG
EQS-News: Relief Therapeutics Announces CHF 15 Million Private Placement
Compleo strengthens partnership with Clever in Denmark
DGAP-News: Baader Bank steigert Halbjahresergebnis erneut
​​​​​​​Interessenverband Kapitalmarkt KMU: Tobias Schorr gewinnt den Journalistenpreis kumU
DGAP-Adhoc: Ad-hoc: MorphoSys AG aktualisiert die Finanzprognose für 2021 und reduziert ...
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap erwirbt 49 % an AES-100 Inc., einem Unternehmen für grüne ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Aroundtown SA announces accounting consolidation of GCP
DGAP-News: Media and Games Invest SE publishes bond prospectus and applies for listing of Subsequent Bonds on ...
Titel
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg unterstreicht auf Messe China Print führende Stellung im größten Wachstumsmarkt
Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Hornbach Stiftung 'Menschen in Not' hilft Hochwasser-Geschädigten
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schließt Entwicklung des Dampfmethanreformers ab
Quantum Battery Metals will Liegenschaft auf dem Territorium James Bay signifikant erweitern
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON SECTION 45 APPLICATION
Eine Wette voller Gewinner: Sherpany besteht Hacker-Test
EQS-News: Relief Therapeutics Reports that Collaboration Partner, NRx Pharmaceuticals, and Quantum Leap ...
DGAP-Adhoc: coinIX GmbH & Co. KGaA : Kryptoinvestor coinIX erweitert Geschäftsführung: Susanne Fromm wird ...
Nächster exklusiver Liefervertrag - Havn Life Sciences beliefert 'Cube Psytech'
DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited: Großtechnisches Programm liefert 20 % höhere Produktausbeute
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
14:50 UhrHapag Lloyd Raises Full-Year EBITDA Outlook to EUR 7.6-9.3 Billion
PLX AI | Analysen
14:47 UhrDGAP-Adhoc: Hapag-Lloyd AG veröffentlicht vorläufige Geschäftszahlen für das erste Halbjahr 2021 und hebt Ergebnisprognose für das laufende Geschäftsjahr an (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Ad-hocs
14:46 UhrDGAP-Adhoc: Hapag-Lloyd AG veröffentlicht vorläufige Geschäftszahlen für das erste Halbjahr 2021 und hebt Ergebnisprognose für das laufende Geschäftsjahr an
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
12:29 UhrBERENBERG stuft Hapag-Lloyd auf 'Hold'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: andere
20.07.21Studie: Transport und Logistik mit unterschiedlichen Aussichten
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
17.07.21ROUNDUP: Tschentscher würde Beteiligung von Cosco an HHLA-Terminal begrüßen
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
17.07.21Hamburgs Bürgermeister würde Beteiligung von Cosco an HHLA-Terminal begrüßen
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
14.07.21MORGAN STANLEY stuft Hapag-Lloyd auf 'Neutral'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: andere
08.07.21Hapag-Lloyd verstärkt Afrika-Geschäft - grünes Licht von Behörden
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
08.07.21DGAP-News: Hapag-Lloyd übernimmt Afrika-Spezialist NileDutch (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Pressemitteilungen