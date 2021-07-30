checkAd

DGAP-Adhoc PATRIZIA AG: PATRIZIA to align legal structure to reflect its grown international business activity

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
30.07.2021, 14:50  |  22   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: PATRIZIA AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
PATRIZIA AG: PATRIZIA to align legal structure to reflect its grown international business activity

30-Jul-2021 / 14:50 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of insider information pursuant to Article 17 MAR

PATRIZIA to align legal structure to reflect its grown international business activity - conversion to SE ensures management stability - new committees to further strengthen corporate governance

Augsburg, 30 July 2021 - The Management Board of PATRIZIA AG has on 29 July 2021 decided, with today's approval by its Supervisory Board, to initiate the conversion of PATRIZIA AG into the legal form of a European company ("Societas Europaea" or "SE") by 2022.

The former dualistic management system of the Management and Supervisory Board will in future be adapted to the internationally customary monistic management system, with a single Board of Directors supplemented by Executive Directors.

It is intended that the founder, Chairman of the Management Board and CEO of PATRIZIA AG, Wolfgang Egger, will join the Board of Directors and continue his role as CEO. The Management Board contract of Wolfgang Egger has recently been extended until end of June 2024, ensuring continued management stability. The group of Executive Directors outside of the Board of Directors is expected to mainly consist of the current members of the Management Board.

Further independent non-executive directors will be joining the Board of Directors. It is intended that the Board of Directors will be chaired by an independent non-executive director. PATRIZIA had already announced its plans to strengthen the Supervisory Board's profile and diversity on 11 May 2021. The company also plans to strengthen its Supervisory Board governance with the initiation of an audit committee following its 14 October 2021 annual general meeting.

The conversion into the legal form of a European company requires, among other things, approval by shareholders of PATRIZIA AG. Corresponding resolution proposals are to be submitted to the 2022 annual general meeting for approval, which is planned to be held on 1 June 2022.

The legal position of the shareholders of PATRIZIA AG remains principally unaffected by conversion into a European company. They will hold the same number of no-par-value registered shares in PATRIZIA SE. Furthermore, the stock exchange trading of the shares will remain unaffected by the SE conversion.

Contact:
Martin Praum
Head of Investor Relations
Phone: +49 (0)821 50910-402
investor.relations@patrizia.ag
 

30-Jul-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: PATRIZIA AG
Fuggerstraße 26
86150 Augsburg
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)821 - 509 10-000
Fax: +49 (0)821 - 509 10-999
E-mail: investor.relations@patrizia.ag
Internet: www.patrizia.ag
ISIN: DE000PAT1AG3
WKN: PAT1AG
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1223080

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1223080  30-Jul-2021 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1223080&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetPATRIZIA Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-Adhoc PATRIZIA AG: PATRIZIA to align legal structure to reflect its grown international business activity DGAP-Ad-hoc: PATRIZIA AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous PATRIZIA AG: PATRIZIA to align legal structure to reflect its grown international business activity 30-Jul-2021 / 14:50 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
EQS-News: Cosmiq Universe AG: Interstellar-Avatar launched erste Space NFT-Kollektion
DGAP-Adhoc: ams AG: ams OSRAM mit Gruppenergebnissen im zweiten Quartal deutlich oberhalb der Mitte der ...
DGAP-News: MAX Automation SE: Strategieumsetzung auf Kurs - weitere personelle Veränderungen vollzogen
DGAP-Adhoc: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: GEA erhöht Ausblick für das Gesamtjahr 2021 und veröffentlicht ...
EQS-Adhoc: Zweistelliges organisches Umsatzwachstum - Überproportional höheres Betriebsergebnis - ...
EQS-Adhoc: Claro Colombia's New Claro Box TV Delivers The Ultimate Television ExperienceTitle
DGAP-Adhoc: LEONI generates EBIT before exceptional items as well as before VALUE 21 costs and FCF ...
DGAP-News: Alpha Esports gibt die Einführung von 'GamerzYouth' und die Anbindung an Alpha Esports meldet ...
DGAP-DD: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd. english
DGAP-Adhoc: Leoni erzielt im zweiten Quartal 2021 ein EBIT vor Sondereffekten sowie vor VALUE 21-Kosten und ...
Titel
DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited: Finanzierung für Erweiterung der Batterieanodenmaterial-Anlage
DGAP-News: Conico Ltd.: ERSTES BOHRLOCH BEI RYBERG DURCHSCHNEIDET SIGNIFIKANTE SULFID-MINERALISIERUNG
EQS-News: Relief Therapeutics Announces CHF 15 Million Private Placement
Compleo strengthens partnership with Clever in Denmark
DGAP-News: Baader Bank steigert Halbjahresergebnis erneut
​​​​​​​Interessenverband Kapitalmarkt KMU: Tobias Schorr gewinnt den Journalistenpreis kumU
DGAP-Adhoc: Ad-hoc: MorphoSys AG aktualisiert die Finanzprognose für 2021 und reduziert ...
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap erwirbt 49 % an AES-100 Inc., einem Unternehmen für grüne ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Aroundtown SA announces accounting consolidation of GCP
DGAP-News: Media and Games Invest SE publishes bond prospectus and applies for listing of Subsequent Bonds on ...
Titel
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg unterstreicht auf Messe China Print führende Stellung im größten Wachstumsmarkt
Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Hornbach Stiftung 'Menschen in Not' hilft Hochwasser-Geschädigten
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schließt Entwicklung des Dampfmethanreformers ab
Quantum Battery Metals will Liegenschaft auf dem Territorium James Bay signifikant erweitern
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON SECTION 45 APPLICATION
Eine Wette voller Gewinner: Sherpany besteht Hacker-Test
EQS-News: Relief Therapeutics Reports that Collaboration Partner, NRx Pharmaceuticals, and Quantum Leap ...
DGAP-Adhoc: coinIX GmbH & Co. KGaA : Kryptoinvestor coinIX erweitert Geschäftsführung: Susanne Fromm wird ...
Nächster exklusiver Liefervertrag - Havn Life Sciences beliefert 'Cube Psytech'
DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited: Großtechnisches Programm liefert 20 % höhere Produktausbeute
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
14:50 UhrDGAP-Adhoc: PATRIZIA AG: PATRIZIA passt Rechtsform an gewachsene internationale Geschäftstätigkeit an (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Ad-hocs
14:50 UhrDGAP-Adhoc: PATRIZIA AG: PATRIZIA passt Rechtsform an gewachsene internationale Geschäftstätigkeit an
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
22.07.21Merkel: Vermieter an CO2-Heizkosten beteiligen
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
16.07.21NORDLB stuft Patrizia auf 'Halten'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: andere