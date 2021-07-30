ALK and Grandpharma team up to market the first adrenaline autoinjector in China

ALK (ALKB:DC / OMX: ALK B / AKABY / AKBLF) to launch its adrenaline autoinjector (AAI), Jext, in China via a partnership with leading supplier of adrenaline, Grandpharma.

Jext is expected to be the first AAI to market in China. Prior to registration in mainland China, Grandpharma plans to start selling Jext in southern China under a special licence linked to the existing registration of Jext in Hong Kong.

ALK will receive upfront and registration milestone payments totalling EUR 12 million (~DKK 90 million) in return for granting Grandpharma the exclusive rights to Jext in China. ALK will also manufacture and supply Jext and receive revenue from the sale of products to Grandpharma.

Agreement is expected to accelerate ALK's long-term growth and supports its earnings aspirations.

ALK and the pharmaceutical company China Grand Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Holdings Limited (”Grandpharma”) today announced an exclusive licensing agreement that will see ALK’s AAI Jext registered and launched in China, and will expand ALK's presence in the country.

Grandpharma is the leading supplier of adrenaline ampoules in China today and the company has extensive commercial reach within clinics and emergency care. Under the long-term agreement, Grandpharma will be responsible for the registration, import and commercialisation of ALK's AAI Jext in Mainland China, Macau and Taiwan, while ALK will be responsible for product supply and will offer marketing support based on its extensive experience in Europe and other markets.

Carsten Hellmann, President and CEO, at ALK said: "ALK's affiliate in China, has consistently delivered strong, year-on-year growth for the company. This collaboration will allow us to accelerate our long-term growth in China by allowing Jext to benefit from Grandpharma's established position in respiratory medicine and emergency care, as well as building AAI advocacy and generating real-world-evidence to support a future Jext registration in greater China."

AAIs are used for the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions – also known as anaphylaxis – which can be triggered by exposure to certain foods such as egg, cow’s milk, shellfish and nuts or by exposure to venom from bee and wasp stings. Currently, there are no AAIs registered in China. Jext is, however, already registered in Hong Kong, which creates an opportunity for accelerated access to the southern region of China prior to formal registration under a newly established special import scheme, provided certain criteria are fulfilled.