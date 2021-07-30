checkAd

ALK and Grandpharma team up to market the first adrenaline autoinjector in China

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.07.2021, 14:51  |  29   |   |   

  • ALK (ALKB:DC / OMX: ALK B / AKABY / AKBLF) to launch its adrenaline autoinjector (AAI), Jext, in China via a partnership with leading supplier of adrenaline, Grandpharma.
  • Jext is expected to be the first AAI to market in China. Prior to registration in mainland China, Grandpharma plans to start selling Jext in southern China under a special licence linked to the existing registration of Jext in Hong Kong.
  • ALK will receive upfront and registration milestone payments totalling EUR 12 million (~DKK 90 million) in return for granting Grandpharma the exclusive rights to Jext in China. ALK will also manufacture and supply Jext and receive revenue from the sale of products to Grandpharma.
  • Agreement is expected to accelerate ALK's long-term growth and supports its earnings aspirations.

ALK and the pharmaceutical company China Grand Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Holdings Limited (”Grandpharma”) today announced an exclusive licensing agreement that will see ALK’s AAI Jext registered and launched in China, and will expand ALK's presence in the country.

Grandpharma is the leading supplier of adrenaline ampoules in China today and the company has extensive commercial reach within clinics and emergency care. Under the long-term agreement, Grandpharma will be responsible for the registration, import and commercialisation of ALK's AAI Jext in Mainland China, Macau and Taiwan, while ALK will be responsible for product supply and will offer marketing support based on its extensive experience in Europe and other markets.

Carsten Hellmann, President and CEO, at ALK said: "ALK's affiliate in China, has consistently delivered strong, year-on-year growth for the company. This collaboration will allow us to accelerate our long-term growth in China by allowing Jext to benefit from Grandpharma's established position in respiratory medicine and emergency care, as well as building AAI advocacy and generating real-world-evidence to support a future Jext registration in greater China."

AAIs are used for the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions – also known as anaphylaxis – which can be triggered by exposure to certain foods such as egg, cow’s milk, shellfish and nuts or by exposure to venom from bee and wasp stings. Currently, there are no AAIs registered in China. Jext is, however, already registered in Hong Kong, which creates an opportunity for accelerated access to the southern region of China prior to formal registration under a newly established special import scheme, provided certain criteria are fulfilled.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ALK and Grandpharma team up to market the first adrenaline autoinjector in China ALK (ALKB:DC / OMX: ALK B / AKABY / AKBLF) to launch its adrenaline autoinjector (AAI), Jext, in China via a partnership with leading supplier of adrenaline, Grandpharma.Jext is expected to be the first AAI to market in China. Prior to registration …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Cassava Sciences Announces Positive Cognition Data With Simufilam in Alzheimer’s Disease
Cassava Sciences Announces Positive Biomarker Data with Simufilam in Alzheimer’s Disease
Yamana Gold Reports Strong Second Quarter 2021 Production Results and Cash Flows; Jacobina and ...
Yamana Gold Increases Annual Dividend by Nearly 15% to $0.12 Per Share and Announces Normal Course ...
Avid Unveils Sibelius Mobile App Placing Powerful Notation Tools at Music Creators’ Fingertips ...
Richardson Electronics Receives Patent for a Pitch Energy System for Wind Turbines
Vasta Platform Limited Announces Appointment of New Independent Director
Sysorex Completes Purchase of 1,344 Nvidia V100 Class Cryptocurrency Mining Processors from ...
Toll Brothers Announces Opening of Heirloom Ridge Community in Star, Idaho
Captor Capital Reports 30 per cent Increase in Revenues and 56 per cent Increase in Gross Profits ...
Titel
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
Entry into exclusive negotiations between Artefact's main shareholders and Ardian Expansion to ...
H2O Innovation Wins Six New Projects and Commissions Six Others
Genetic Technologies Rapidly Accelerating Commercialization Plans
Silicon Motion Confirms Quarterly Dividend
Reverse the Silence Campaign Casts a National Spotlight on Overdose Risks Associated with Opioid ...
Edenred and Gecina are working to transform the lunch break experience with the “virtual ...
Prothena Presents New Data from Robust Alzheimer’s Portfolio at the Alzheimer’s Association ...
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board