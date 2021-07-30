checkAd

Total voting rights and Capital

Crown Place VCT PLC

Total Voting Rights and Capital

LEI Code 213800SYIQPA3L3T1Q68

In conformity with the provisions of Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule 5.6.1, Crown Place VCT PLC (“the Company”) would like to notify the market of the following:

As at 30 July 2021, the issued share capital and voting rights of the Company are as follows:
  

Class and nominal value of share Total number of shares in issue Number of shares held in treasury (with no voting rights attached) Total number of shares in circulation with voting rights attached Number of voting rights attached to each share
Ordinary 1p shares 252,120,092 28,895,986 223,224,106 1

The above total voting rights figure may be used by shareholders or other persons as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine whether they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

30 July 2021

For further information please contact:

Vikash Hansrani
Operations Partner 
Albion Capital Group LLP
Tel: 020 7601 1850





