Hapag Lloyd Raises Full-Year EBITDA Outlook to EUR 7.6-9.3 Billion

Outlook FY EBIT EUR 6,200-7,900 million vs "clearly above previous year" before

Says unabated global demand for container transports and continued supply-chain disruptions, which are leading to a shortage of available transport capacity, earnings momentum is likely to remain very strong in the second half of the 2021 financial year

Previously, a gradual normalisation of the earnings trend had been expected for the second half of the year



