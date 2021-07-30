Hapag Lloyd Raises Full-Year EBITDA Outlook to EUR 7.6-9.3 Billion
- (PLX AI) – Hapag Lloyd new outlook FY EBITDA EUR 7,600-9,300 million vs "clearly above previous year" before.
- Outlook FY EBIT EUR 6,200-7,900 million vs "clearly above previous year" before
- Says unabated global demand for container transports and continued supply-chain disruptions, which are leading to a shortage of available transport capacity, earnings momentum is likely to remain very strong in the second half of the 2021 financial year
- Previously, a gradual normalisation of the earnings trend had been expected for the second half of the year
