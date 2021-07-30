checkAd

Hapag Lloyd Raises Full-Year EBITDA Outlook to EUR 7.6-9.3 Billion

Autor: PLX AI
30.07.2021, 14:50  |  27   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Hapag Lloyd new outlook FY EBITDA EUR 7,600-9,300 million vs "clearly above previous year" before.Outlook FY EBIT EUR 6,200-7,900 million vs "clearly above previous year" beforeSays unabated global demand for container transports and …

  • (PLX AI) – Hapag Lloyd new outlook FY EBITDA EUR 7,600-9,300 million vs "clearly above previous year" before.
  • Outlook FY EBIT EUR 6,200-7,900 million vs "clearly above previous year" before
  • Says unabated global demand for container transports and continued supply-chain disruptions, which are leading to a shortage of available transport capacity, earnings momentum is likely to remain very strong in the second half of the 2021 financial year
  • Previously, a gradual normalisation of the earnings trend had been expected for the second half of the year
Hapag-Lloyd Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Hapag Lloyd Raises Full-Year EBITDA Outlook to EUR 7.6-9.3 Billion (PLX AI) – Hapag Lloyd new outlook FY EBITDA EUR 7,600-9,300 million vs "clearly above previous year" before.Outlook FY EBIT EUR 6,200-7,900 million vs "clearly above previous year" beforeSays unabated global demand for container transports and …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Kongsberg Automotive Earnings Fall Far Short of Estimates as Raw Materials Crisis Hits Hard
GEA Group Q2 Adjusted EBITDA EUR 153.7 Million vs. Estimate EUR 125 Million
Siemens Gamesa Gives New FY Outlook After Q3 Earnings
Euronext Q2 EBITDA EUR 192.9 Million vs. Estimate EUR 152 Million
Technicolor Half Year Adjusted EBITDA EUR 100 Million
Umicore Half Year Adjusted EBIT EUR 625 Million vs. Estimate EUR 533 Million
FLSmidth & Co. Short Position Initiated By Albar Capital
AMS Earnings Top Expectations
Hermes Half Year Operating Income EUR 1,722 Million
MTU Aero Outlook FY Revenue EUR 4,300-4,500 Million
Titel
Nordex Can Almost Double Over 12 Months, Bank of America Says
Siltronic to Spend EUR 150 Million More Capex This Year; Net Cash Flow to Decline
Kongsberg Automotive Falls 4% as Kepler Sees Bigger Hit from Production Halts
Nokia Raises Guidance After Solid Q2 Beat on Profit
Neles Buys Flowrox Valve, Pump Businesses for EUR 41 Million
Telefonica Deutschland Q2 Revenue, OIBDA Beat Consensus Estimates; Outlook Raised
Bayer Subsidiary BlueRock Therapeutics Names New CEO, Chairman
SAP Rises as Bank of America Sees Cloud Strategy Driving Value & Growth
Novo Nordisk Shares Rise After Analysts Lift Price Targets
Buy Scatec as Friday's Crash Was Overreaction, Kepler Cheuvreux Says
Titel
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
SAP Shares Rise After Bank of America Double Upgrade
BASF Buys Zodiac Enterprises Assets in Texas
Meyer Burger to Sell 160 Million New Shares, Green Bond
Bayer Says FDA Approves Finerenone for Chronic Kidney Disease
Daimler Says Mercedes-Benz to Go All Electric By End of Decade
Atos Cuts Revenue, Operating Margin Outlook for the Year
Nordex Can Almost Double Over 12 Months, Bank of America Says
Meyer Burger Sells New Shares for CHF 80 Million, Green Bonds for EUR 145 Million
Titel
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
SAP Shares Rise After Bank of America Double Upgrade
BASF Buys Zodiac Enterprises Assets in Texas
Nokia Shares Jump Nearly 6% at Open After SEB Sees Potential Guidance Upgrade
Meyer Burger to Sell 160 Million New Shares, Green Bond
Bayer Says FDA Approves Finerenone for Chronic Kidney Disease
Daimler Says Mercedes-Benz to Go All Electric By End of Decade
Atos Cuts Revenue, Operating Margin Outlook for the Year
Nordex Can Almost Double Over 12 Months, Bank of America Says

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
14:47 UhrDGAP-Adhoc: Hapag-Lloyd AG veröffentlicht vorläufige Geschäftszahlen für das erste Halbjahr 2021 und hebt Ergebnisprognose für das laufende Geschäftsjahr an (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Ad-hocs
14:46 UhrDGAP-Adhoc: Hapag-Lloyd AG publishes preliminary earnings figures for the first half of 2021 and raises its earnings outlook for the current financial year
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
14:46 UhrDGAP-Adhoc: Hapag-Lloyd AG veröffentlicht vorläufige Geschäftszahlen für das erste Halbjahr 2021 und hebt Ergebnisprognose für das laufende Geschäftsjahr an
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
12:29 UhrBERENBERG stuft Hapag-Lloyd auf 'Hold'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: andere
20.07.21Studie: Transport und Logistik mit unterschiedlichen Aussichten
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
17.07.21ROUNDUP: Tschentscher würde Beteiligung von Cosco an HHLA-Terminal begrüßen
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
17.07.21Hamburgs Bürgermeister würde Beteiligung von Cosco an HHLA-Terminal begrüßen
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
14.07.21MORGAN STANLEY stuft Hapag-Lloyd auf 'Neutral'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: andere
08.07.21Hapag-Lloyd verstärkt Afrika-Geschäft - grünes Licht von Behörden
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
08.07.21DGAP-News: Hapag-Lloyd übernimmt Afrika-Spezialist NileDutch (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Pressemitteilungen