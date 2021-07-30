Robotic Assistance Devices Receives Additional Three Unit ROSA180 Order from Large Northern California Auto Center

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc., (OTCPK:AITX), which provides AI-driven security and productivity solutions for enterprise clients, today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary Robotic Assistance Devices Inc. (RAD) has received a three-unit ROSA180 order from one of northern California’s leading auto groups. Although not named, the company indicated that the end-user for this deployment had recently ordered six ROSA180 units to protect their dealership locations.

“This sort of repeat order is a great way to wrap up a great week at RAD,” said Steve Reinharz, CEO of RAD. “ROSA180 continues to outperform all expectations. In just the past few months, we’ve seen numerous follow-up orders as clients experience the incredible contributions RAD and RAD solutions make to their security profiles, at a fraction of the cost of manned alternatives.” Reinharz added that the client is expected to be named along with a full examination of the use case, previous security issues and results following RAD deployments as part of a case study that is being prepared for future release.