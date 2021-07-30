Robotic Assistance Devices Receives Additional Three Unit ROSA180 Order from Large Northern California Auto Center
Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc., (OTCPK:AITX), which provides AI-driven security and productivity solutions for enterprise clients, today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary Robotic Assistance Devices Inc. (RAD) has received a three-unit ROSA180 order from one of northern California’s leading auto groups. Although not named, the company indicated that the end-user for this deployment had recently ordered six ROSA180 units to protect their dealership locations.
“This sort of repeat order is a great way to wrap up a great week at RAD,” said Steve Reinharz, CEO of RAD. “ROSA180 continues to outperform all expectations. In just the past few months, we’ve seen numerous follow-up orders as clients experience the incredible contributions RAD and RAD solutions make to their security profiles, at a fraction of the cost of manned alternatives.” Reinharz added that the client is expected to be named along with a full examination of the use case, previous security issues and results following RAD deployments as part of a case study that is being prepared for future release.
Separately, RAD announced an AITX Investor Open House and the launch announcement for RAD 3.0 on October 13, 2021, at the company’s Detroit headquarters. Applications to attend can be found here: RAD 3.0 Introduction and AITX Investor Open House - AITX - Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions
Follow Steve Reinharz on Twitter @SteveReinharz for AITX updates.
ROSA180 is a compact, self-contained, security and communication solution that can be deployed in about 15 minutes. Like other RAD solutions, it only requires power as it includes all necessary communications hardware. ROSA180’s AI-driven security analytics include human and vehicle detection, license plate recognition, responsive digital signage and audio messaging, and complete integration with RAD’s software suite notification and response library. Two-way communication is optimized for cellular, including live video from ROSA180’s dual high-resolution, full-color, always-on cameras. RAD recently published a Case Study on how ROSA has helped eliminate instances of theft, trespassing and vagrancy at car rental locations in southern California.
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare