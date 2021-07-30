checkAd

Ebix Hosts Q2 Investor Call Monday, August 9th at 11 00 a.m. ET

JOHNS CREEK, Ga., July 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ: EBIX), a leading international supplier of On-Demand software and E-commerce services to the insurance, financial, healthcare and e-learning industries today announced that the Company will report its 2021 second quarter results on Monday, August 9th, 2021, and will host an investor conference call at 11:00 am ET on the same day to discuss the Company's performance. The call is open to the public.

Conference Call, Webcast and Replay Details:
Call Date/Time:                     August 9, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. ET
Call Dial-In Toll Free:           +1 (877) 837-3909
International Dial-In:            +1 (973) 409-9690
Call ID:                                     # 6093467

Live Audio Webcast:        https://www.ebix.com/webcast

Audio Replay URL:           http://www.ebix.com/result_21_q2 after 2:00 p.m.

About Ebix
With 50+ offices across 6 continents, Ebix, Inc., (NASDAQ: EBIX) endeavors to provide On-Demand software and E-commerce services to the insurance, financial, healthcare and e-learning industries. In the Insurance sector, Ebix’s main focus is to develop and deploy a wide variety of insurance and reinsurance exchanges on an on-demand basis, while also providing Software-as-a-Service ("SaaS") enterprise solutions worldwide in the area of CRM, front-end & back-end systems, outsourced administration and risk compliance services. For more information please visit the Company’s website at www.ebix.com

With a "Phygital” strategy that combines 320,000 physical distribution outlets in many Southeast Asian Nations (“ASEAN”) countries to an omni-channel online digital platform, the Company’s EbixCash Financial exchange portfolio encompasses leadership in areas of domestic & international money remittance, foreign exchange (Forex), travel, pre-paid & gift cards, utility payments, lending, wealth management etc. in India and other international markets. EbixCash’s Forex operations have emerged as a leader in India’s airport Foreign Exchange business, conducting over $4.8 billion in annual gross transaction value in 32 international airports, including Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai and Kolkata. EbixCash’s inward remittance business in India conducts approximately $6.5 billion of gross annual remittance volume, confirming its undisputed leadership position in India. EbixCash, through its travel portfolio of Via and Mercury, is also one of Southeast Asia’s leading travel exchanges with over 2,200+ employees, a 212,450+ agent network, 25 branches and over 9,800 corporate clients. EbixCash Travel processes an estimated $2.5 billion in gross merchandise value per year. Visit the Company’s website at www.ebixcash.com

CONTACT:
Darren Joseph
678 -281-2027 or IR@ebix.com

David Collins or Chris Eddy
Catalyst Global - 212-924-9800 or ebix@catalyst-ir.com





