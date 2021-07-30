TechPrecision Corporation Schedules Conference Call to Report Fiscal 2022 First Quarter Financial Results

WESTMINSTER, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 30, 2021 / TechPrecision Corporation (OTCQB:TPCS) ("TechPrecision" or "the Company"), an industry leading manufacturer of precision, large-scale fabricated and machined metal components and tested systems with …

WESTMINSTER, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 30, 2021 / TechPrecision Corporation (OTCQB:TPCS) ("TechPrecision" or "the Company"), an industry leading manufacturer of precision, large-scale fabricated and machined metal components and tested systems with customers in the defense and precision industrial sectors, today announced it will release financial results for its 2022 fiscal first quarter on Thursday, August 12, 2021. The Company will hold a conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern (U.S.) time on August 12, 2021. To participate in the live conference call, please dial 1-888-506-0062 five to 10 minutes prior to the scheduled conference call time. International callers should dial 1-973-528-0011. When prompted, reference TechPrecision and entry code 656492.