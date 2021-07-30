checkAd

EV Biologics NFT Dividend Warrant Date

Autor: Accesswire
30.07.2021   

NASHVILLE, TN / ACCESSWIRE / July 30, 2021 / EV Biologics Corp., OTC PINK:YECO, today confirmed for share holders its NFT Warrant Dividend shareholders-of-record date.YECO's shareholders-of-record on July 30, 2021 will receive the Warrant. The …

NASHVILLE, TN / ACCESSWIRE / July 30, 2021 / EV Biologics Corp., OTC PINK:YECO, today confirmed for share holders its NFT Warrant Dividend shareholders-of-record date.

YECO's shareholders-of-record on July 30, 2021 will receive the Warrant. The Company advises shareholders to be certain to hold their shares for at least several days thereafter to ensure their name is on the DTC list. Shareholders possessing less than 100 shares will not be eligible for this special dividend.

The Company advises shareholders to call their broker or directly to FINRA if they don't receive their NFT Warrant by mid-August. (FINRA Hotline Tel 301-590-6500)

The Company will distribute one (1) Warrant for every 100 shares of YECO common stock held. Each Warrant will be exercisable for one (1) NFT worth $300. Shareholders will have 90-days (October 28, 2021) to exercise their Warrants to receive their NFTs.

The Company received a Fairness Opinion from a valuation firm supporting the $300 price paid for the NFT from MS Token. EV hopes to release a preliminary image of the NFT soon.

EV Biologics intends to apply to up-list to OTCQX before the end of 2021.

About MS Token LLC

With a treasure trove of exclusive content to draw upon, MS Token, the owner of the Millennium Sapphire has put together a team of industry leaders to create a powerful NFT production studio leveraging off of content carved on the Sapphire. 134 scenes, representing the high points in human civilization over the past 5,000 years are carved on the Millennium Sapphire. These carvings form the inspiration of MS Token's NFT productions.

The Millennium Sapphire is widely considered an icon in world of art and gems. It was designated the World's Largest Carved Sapphire by Guinness World Records in 2001 and is one of the most documented gemstones of modern times. Since its discovery in Madagascar in 1995, this remarkable blue gem has appeared on CNN, BBC, NBC, FOX and numerous other television networks around the world. It has been written about in virtually every major newspaper and has been the subject of articles published in dozens of magazines, such as Forbes, WSJ and others. The MS was showcased at an Academy Awards event in 2002, also in Seattle in 2004 as part of the festivities surrounding the launch of Princess Cruises' newest ship, The Sapphire Princess. www.millenniumsapphire.com

