Governments Get Behind the Global Shift Towards Electric Vehicles

NEW YORK, July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global demand for alternative energy is on the rise, along with the popularity of electric vehicles. In fact, the new wave of battery electric vehicles (BEV) and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEV) is gradually transforming the automobile industry. According to date provided by BlueWeave Consulting, in the coming 2 years, more than 240 new EV models are expected to be introduced in the market. It is also expected that around 130 million electric vehicles could be on the road by 2030 globally. However, investment in fast charging infrastructure is crucial for more EVs to hit the road. Overall, residential and industrial buildings represent the most common places where such fast charging infrastructure would be developed, across the three most advanced electric vehicle markets including China, the EU-27, U.K., and U.S. And, according to the report, the global market for electric vehicle market should grow from USD 121.8 Billion in 2020 to USD 236.3 Billion by 2027, and with a CAGR of 10.6% during the forecast period (2021–2027). Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: GTEC), NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO), XPeng Inc. (NYSE: XPEV), Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA), Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA)

Additionally, governments have shown their support the continuous expansion of the EV market. According to a report by The Hill, President Biden's original American Jobs Plan provides USD 174 Billion to "win the [electric vehicle] market," and part of the plan included building out a network of 500,000 electric vehicle charging stations. "USD 15 Billion was commensurate with what the president had announced in the American Jobs Plan," said the Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm at an Energy Department event promoting electric trucks. Granholm, during the event on Wednesday, announced USD 60 Million in funding for 24 projects aimed at reducing carbon emissions from cars and trucks.

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: GTEC) announced yesterday breaking news regarding, "the launch of its innovative new GEF-series EV forklift, one of the industry's first lithium powered EV forklift trucks. Deliveries will start in September 2021 in the North American market.

Raymond Wang, CEO of Greenland, commented, "We are excited to introduce our new line of lithium powered all electric forklift vehicles to the North American market. Our team has done a great job developing what we believe will be an industry disrupting vehicle, based on extensive customer input and engagement. The GEF-series lithium powered electric forklifts offer a big competitive advantage over legacy vehicles powered by lead acid battery arrays, giving customers both financial and operating advantages of electrification in a warehouse fleet. Lithium is the next evolution of electric power with greater power, longer battery life and lower maintenance costs. With the high quality Greenland is known for and a competitive pricing model, we expect strong demand for these vehicles as we continue our expansion in the important North American market."

