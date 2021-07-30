checkAd

Virpax Pharmaceuticals Strengthens Board of Directors with the Appointment of Gerald W. Bruce and Michael F. Dubin, CPA to its Board

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
30.07.2021, 15:00  |  16   |   |   

Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc. ("Virpax" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: VRPX), a company specializing in developing pharmaceutical product candidates for pain management, today announced the appointment of Gerald W. Bruce and Michael F. Dubin, CPA to its Board of Directors.

“I am pleased that we are adding two such highly knowledgeable professionals to our Board of Directors. Each of them has valuable experience and we look forward to their contributions,” commented Virpax Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Anthony P. Mack.

About Gerald W. Bruce

Gerald W. Bruce, the Company’s Executive Vice President, and Commercial Operations Officer since August 2017, has spent over 30 years, including 20 years in senior leadership roles, in the pharmaceutical and medical nutrition industries. Mr. Bruce was the Senior Vice President of Commercial Operations at NitroMed where he was responsible for building the commercial strategy and led the team responsible for the development and implementation of the commercial plan for the start-up company’s first product for the treatment of heart failure. He spent close to ten years in the medical nutrition industry where he was Vice President of Sales for Nutricia North America, Danone Medical Nutrition Division.

Mr. Bruce started his career at Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) where he held leadership positions of increasing responsibility in sales and marketing ending with his role as Group Product Director of Analgesics. He then served as Vice President of Sales at Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (NYSE: BMY) where he led the Cardiovascular and Metabolic sales force responsible for over $1.2 billion in sales. Following that, Mr. Bruce served as Vice President of Managed Markets where he led the team responsible for the development and implementation of the reimbursement strategy for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s $7 billion US portfolio.

Mr. Bruce received his bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from Lincoln University and a master’s degree in Leadership from the McDonough School of Business at Georgetown University. He currently serves as Chairman of the Board of Trustees for Lincoln University and serves on the executive committee of the Board at the National Sales Network.

About Michael F. Dubin, CPA

Mike Dubin is an accomplished senior executive, Certified Public Accountant, independent consultant, advisor, and thought leader with 40 years of experience and success in manufacturing, distribution, financial services, business and professional services, pharma, technology, retail and various other industries. His areas of expertise and experience also include leading executive teams, executive leadership training, operations management, profit optimization, board governance, financial reporting, and other financial management matters. Previously, Mr. Dubin held the title of Managing Partner, PA/SNJ Offices, with RSMUS LLP (RSM), a $2.8B professional services company with over 12,000 employees. He was presented with RSM’s “National Achievement Award” in 2010, and was a finalist for the company’s “National Integrity Award.”

