Bloom Energy Achieves Key Milestones on Its Path to Decarbonize the Marine Industry

Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) today announced the achievement of two key milestones on its path to decarbonize a centuries-old maritime industry. In conjunction with Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI), the companies’ initial design for an engineless, fuel cell-powered liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier has received Approval in Principle (AiP) from DNV , a premier international maritime classification society. Bloom Energy also received verification as an alternative power source for vessels as part of the American Bureau of Shipping’s ( ABS ) New Technology Qualification (NTQ) service. This progress is a testament to Bloom Energy’s industry leadership in providing clean, reliable power through its flexible platform technology that can seamlessly adapt to future-forward applications.

The opportunity for fuel cell-powered ships has accelerated in recent years, as the International Maritime Organization (IMO) set aggressive environmental targets to combat climate change. A key objective for international shipping under the IMO’s mandate is to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by half compared to 2008 levels. New technologies and power sources for shipping, like fuel cells, are recognized as viable carbon-reducing solutions to achieving the IMO’s environmental goals.

DNV Approval in Principle Granted for 100 Percent Fuel Cell-Powered LNG Carrier

SHI and Bloom Energy first announced plans in 2019 to design and develop fuel cell-powered ships. Earlier this month, the companies took another step toward realizing that goal with receipt of an Approval in Principle from DNV, an international maritime classification society, for an LNG carrier powered solely by solid oxide fuel cell (SOFC) technology. This fuel cell-propelled LNG carrier eliminates the need for internal combustion engines by replacing the ship’s propulsion and auxiliary engines with fuel cells running on non-combusted natural gas.

“With 80 percent of world trade taking place by sea, Bloom Energy and SHI have developed a novel solution to reduce harmful emissions and modernize one of the world’s oldest forms of trade with cutting edge, clean energy technology,” said Suminder Singh, senior director, engineering, marine applications, Bloom Energy. “Building on the successful deployment of our fuel cells on land powering large loads, Bloom Energy Servers are well-suited to meeting the significant energy requirements of shipping vessels. They are also highly efficient, reduce fuel usage, and in the case of LNG carriers, create enhanced opportunities for operators to sell fuel at port.”