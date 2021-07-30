checkAd

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. to Present at Jefferies Virtual Industrials Conference

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADN) (“Advent” or the “Company”), an innovation-driven leader in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology space, today announced that Dr. Vasilis Gregoriou, Advent Chairman and CEO, will be presenting at the Jefferies Virtual Industrials Conference on Tuesday, August 3, 2021, from 3:00 – 3:25 PM ET.

A webcast of the presentation will be available on the Company's Investor Relations page at https://ir.advent.energy/overview/default.aspx. A replay of the presentation will be available following the event.

About Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc.

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. is a US corporation that develops, manufactures, and assembles critical components for fuel cells and advanced energy systems in the renewable energy sector. Advent is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, with offices in the San Francisco Bay Area and Europe. With 120-plus patents issued (or pending) for its fuel cell technology, Advent holds the IP for next-generation high-temperature proton exchange membranes (HT-PEM) that enable various fuels to function at high temperatures under extreme conditions – offering a flexible "Any Fuel. Anywhere." option for the automotive, maritime, aviation, and power generation sectors. For more information, visit www.Advent.energy.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “plan,” “could,” “may,” “will,” “believe,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “goal,” “project,” and other words of similar meaning. Each forward-looking statement contained in this press release is subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statement. Applicable risks and uncertainties include, among others, the Company’s ability to realize the benefits from the business combination; the Company’s ability to maintain the listing of the Company’s common stock on Nasdaq; future financial performance; public securities’ potential liquidity and trading; impact from the outcome of any known and unknown litigation; ability to forecast and maintain an adequate rate of revenue growth and appropriately plan its expenses; expectations regarding future expenditures; future mix of revenue and effect on gross margins; attraction and retention of qualified directors, officers, employees and key personnel; ability to compete effectively in a competitive industry; ability to protect and enhance our corporate reputation and brand; expectations concerning our relationships and actions with our technology partners and other third parties; impact from future regulatory, judicial and legislative changes to the industry; ability to locate and acquire complementary technologies or services and integrate those into the Company’s business; future arrangements with, or investments in, other entities or associations; and intense competition and competitive pressure from other companies worldwide in the industries in which the Company will operate; and the risks identified under the heading “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K/A filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 20, 2021, as well as the other information we file with the SEC. We caution investors not to place considerable reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. You are encouraged to read our filings with the SEC, available at www.sec.gov, for a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this document, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any of these statements. Our business is subject to substantial risks and uncertainties, including those referenced above. Investors, potential investors, and others should give careful consideration to these risks and uncertainties.

28.07.21Advent Technologies Launches M-ZERØ Fuel Cells to Significantly Cut Wellhead Methane Emissions
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
22.07.21Advent Technologies is Nominated to be Part of the First Wave of IPCEI Hydrogen
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
13.07.21Advent Technologies to Showcase Fuel Cell Products for the Defense Industry at the USA Pavilion at DEFEA Defence Exhibition Athens
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
02.07.21Advent Technologies Announces New Chief Financial Officer
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten