Decklar Announces up to $1 Million Unit Offering And Investor Relations Contract

TORONTO, July 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Decklar Resources Inc. (DKL-TSX Venture) ( the “Company” or “Decklar”) is pleased to announce a $1 million Unit Offering and to announce the execution of a contract with Native Ads, Inc. for investor relations and marketing services.

Decklar is proposing to complete a non-brokered financing to raise gross proceeds of up to $1,000,000 by way of a unit offering (the “Offering”) at a price of $1.00 per unit (a “Unit”), with each Unit consisting of one common share of Decklar (a “Common Share”) and one-half common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a “Warrant”). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share at an exercise price of $1.50 per Common Share for a period of 12 months from the closing date of the Offering. Decklar has engaged Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. (“Echelon”) as strategic financial advisor in connection with the Offering. Decklar will pay a finder’s fee to Echelon (and certain other arm’s length third parties) based upon the gross proceeds of the Offering received by the Company from investors referred by Echelon (and such other arm’s length parties) and will also pay Echelon an additional fee for strategic advisory advice based upon the aggregate gross proceeds of the Offering.

Funds raised by this planned Offering will be used to pursue new oil and gas development opportunities in Nigeria and for general corporate purposes.

The Offering is subject to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange.

Engagement of Native Ads, Inc.

Decklar is pleased to announce it has retained Native Ads, Inc. (“Native Ads”) to provide investor relations services in the form of strategic digital media services, marketing and data analytics services including, but not limited to, content development, video production and editing, website development, median buying and distribution, and campaign reporting and optimization. This campaign is set to launch in August 2021 pursuant to a consulting agreement dated June 30, 2021, and the Company has agreed to pay Native Ads fees totaling $250,000 USD for the initial service period.