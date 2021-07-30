checkAd

Consumers Can Sell Vehicles 100% Online with CarGurus Instant Max Cash Offer

Dealerships Gain Digital Inventory Acquisition Channel to Tackle Industry Shortages

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CarGurus (Nasdaq: CARG), a leading global online automotive marketplace, today announced CarGurus Instant Max Cash Offer, a new offering powered by CarOffer to help consumers sell their vehicles 100% online and have them picked up at the location of their choice. Starting with a roll out in Florida, Massachusetts and Texas, CarGurus shoppers in those states will now be able to digitally sell their vehicle to interested dealers via CarOffer’s Buying Matrix platform. Unlike many existing offerings to sell your car online, CarGurus Instant Max Cash Offer instantly presents consumers the highest offer available from the thousands of dealerships in the CarGurus/CarOffer network.

This latest offering addresses two of the most prevalent automotive retail trends currently facing the marketplace. First, consumer interest in completing more elements of buying and selling cars online versus in-person has accelerated rapidly. Second, dealerships are hungry to find new and efficient ways to acquire vehicles amid the current industry shortages.

How it works for consumers:
Consumers in these markets can sell their car digitally with CarGurus Instant Max Cash Offer simply by visiting the “Sell My Car” page on CarGurus.com. In a quick and easy process with no haggling, shoppers enter their vehicle’s information and instantaneously receive the best offer on that car from a network of thousands of dealerships. Once that seller decides to proceed with an offer, the vehicle is picked up at the seller’s desired location and they are paid after the vehicle passes a quick, on-the-spot inspection.

“We are headed towards a digital world where shoppers and dealers are both buying and selling vehicles online, and CarGurus is in a prime position to help both do so with the technology-first approach that we are known for in the industry,” said Sam Zales, President and Chief Operating Officer at CarGurus. “CarGurus Instant Max Cash Offer will not only let consumers sell their car online from the comfort of their home while securing the top offer from thousands of dealerships, but will also help those dealerships gain a competitive position amid this new digital retail environment and level the playing field with the industry’s largest consumer vehicle retail buyers.”

