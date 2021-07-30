GCM Grosvenor to Present at UBS Financial Services Virtual Conference

CHICAGO, July 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GCM Grosvenor (Nasdaq: GCMG), a global alternative asset management solutions provider, announced today that Michael Sacks, GCM Grosvenor’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the UBS Financial Services Virtual Conference on Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at 12:00 pm ET. A link to the live audio webcast of the presentation is available on GCM Grosvenor’s public shareholders website and the event website.



For those unable to listen to the live audio webcast, a replay will be available for twelve months following the presentation.