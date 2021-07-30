checkAd

NextNav Showcases Nationwide Vertical Location Service, Pinnacle, at NENA Conference and Expo

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.07.2021, 15:00  |  16   |   |   

SUNNYVALE, Calif., July 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NextNav, the leader in next generation GPS, detailed the capabilities of its vertical geolocation network, Pinnacle, at the National Emergency Numbers Association (NENA) Conference and Expo, one of the nation’s largest public safety conferences, earlier this week. At the show, Dan Hight, VP of Business Development and Partnerships at NextNav, presented on the state of Z-axis, highlighting how Pinnacle augments public-safety answering point (PSAP) and first responder operations through precise geolocation data.

Alongside panelists from NENA and Google, Hight’s session outlined the need for resilient and secure technologies that can operate in GPS-denied environments, including those caused by natural disasters, downed internet connections, and power outages, and provide life-saving geolocation intelligence to first responders in emergency situations. 

“Today, more than two-thirds of first responders report that their maps and navigational databases have inaccurate information. In life-threatening situations, they are going in without the information they need,” said Hight. “There’s no reason these disparities should exist between the information that first responders need and the information that they receive to save lives. NextNav has proven that Pinnacle is ready and able to deliver precise, resilient vertical location data and services across the nation to make the life-saving work of first responders safer and more effective.”

NextNav’s Pinnacle network delivers floor-level altitude measurements, exceeding the FCC mandate for three-meter accuracy, across over 4,400 U.S. cities and towns. Through Pinnacle, PSAPs and first responders can be equipped with precise location and altitude intelligence on emergency dialers, minimizing emergency response times and maximizing situational awareness, especially in urban environments where 84% of the U.S. population lives.

NextNav has continuously partnered across the telecommunications and public safety industries to provide critical intelligence to PSAPs and first responders. Recently, the company was selected by FirstNet, Built with AT&T to provide highly accurate altitude capabilities for first responders. Additionally, Intrepid Networks integrated NextNav into its Response for FirstNet application to bring vertical location to public safety. In March, the company continued its expansion across the public safety industry, partnering with 3AM Innovations to integrate Pinnacle into the patented Florian platform to improve first responder safety and emergency response outcomes.

In June 2021, NextNav entered into a definitive merger agreement with Spartacus Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: TMTS, TMTSW, and TMTSU) (“Spartacus”) in a transaction that would result in NextNav being listed on the Nasdaq. The transaction is expected to close late in the third quarter of 2021 or early in the fourth quarter of 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

About NextNav

NextNav provides next generation GPS. NextNav Pinnacle uses highly accurate vertical positioning to transform location services so they reflect the 3D world around us. Our revolutionary TerraPoiNT system keeps critical infrastructure resilient with reliable Position, Navigation and Timing services in the absence of GPS. With carrier-grade dependability and a rapidly expanding nationwide service footprint, NextNav is driving a whole new ecosystem for geolocation applications and services.

Contact

Chelsea Hoedl
LaunchSquad for NextNav
NextNav@launchsquad.com 

Whit Clay / Erica Bartsch
Sloane & Company
wclay@sloanepr.com / ebartsch@sloanepr.com 





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

NextNav Showcases Nationwide Vertical Location Service, Pinnacle, at NENA Conference and Expo SUNNYVALE, Calif., July 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - NextNav, the leader in next generation GPS, detailed the capabilities of its vertical geolocation network, Pinnacle, at the National Emergency Numbers Association (NENA) Conference and Expo, one …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Cassava Sciences Announces Positive Cognition Data With Simufilam in Alzheimer’s Disease
Cassava Sciences Announces Positive Biomarker Data with Simufilam in Alzheimer’s Disease
Yamana Gold Reports Strong Second Quarter 2021 Production Results and Cash Flows; Jacobina and ...
Yamana Gold Increases Annual Dividend by Nearly 15% to $0.12 Per Share and Announces Normal Course ...
Avid Unveils Sibelius Mobile App Placing Powerful Notation Tools at Music Creators’ Fingertips ...
Richardson Electronics Receives Patent for a Pitch Energy System for Wind Turbines
Vasta Platform Limited Announces Appointment of New Independent Director
Sysorex Completes Purchase of 1,344 Nvidia V100 Class Cryptocurrency Mining Processors from ...
Toll Brothers Announces Opening of Heirloom Ridge Community in Star, Idaho
Captor Capital Reports 30 per cent Increase in Revenues and 56 per cent Increase in Gross Profits ...
Titel
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
Entry into exclusive negotiations between Artefact's main shareholders and Ardian Expansion to ...
H2O Innovation Wins Six New Projects and Commissions Six Others
Genetic Technologies Rapidly Accelerating Commercialization Plans
Silicon Motion Confirms Quarterly Dividend
Reverse the Silence Campaign Casts a National Spotlight on Overdose Risks Associated with Opioid ...
Edenred and Gecina are working to transform the lunch break experience with the “virtual ...
Prothena Presents New Data from Robust Alzheimer’s Portfolio at the Alzheimer’s Association ...
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board