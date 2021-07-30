Notifications about acquisition of voting rights (together with the Company's shareholder structure after the change of voting rights)
INVL Baltic Real Estate (hereinafter – „the Issuer“) submits the received notifications on the acquisition of voting rights (attached).
Additional information:
The Issuer publishes an updated list of shareholders holding or controlling more than 5% of the Issuer's share capital and/or voting rights according to information as of 30 July 2021:
|Shareholder name and surname or company name and legal entity code
|Number of shares owned
|
Portion of share capital,
and voting rights granted
by owned shares %
|Indirectly held voting rights, %
|Total votes, %
|
LJB property, UAB,
code 300822529
|1,251,695
|15.53
|0
|15.53
|Alvydas Banys
|663,640
|8.23
|15.531
|23.76
|Irena Ona Mišeikienė
|1,308,596
|16.23
|0
|16.23
|
Invalda INVL, AB,
code 121304349
|1,889,123
|23.43
|0
|23.43
|Ilona Šulnienė
|664,710
|8.25
|0
|8.25
1 According to the article 16 (item 1) of the Law on Securities of the Republic of Lithuania, Alvydas Banys is considered to hold the voting rights of the controlled company LJB property, UAB.
The person authorized to provide additional information:
Real Estate Fund Manager of Management Company
Vytautas Bakšinskas
E-mail vytautas.baksinskas@invl.com
Attachments
- ABanys and LJB property_acquisition of voting rights_202107
- Invalda INVL_acquisition of voting rights_202107
- IOMiseikiene_acquisition of voting rights_20210730
