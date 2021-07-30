checkAd

Vitru Announces Changes to its Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.07.2021, 15:07  |  20   |   |   

FLORIANÓPOLIS, Brazil, July 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vitru Limited, or Vitru (Nasdaq: VTRU), today announced that Bruno Augusto Sacchi Zaremba has stepped down from his role as a director of Vitru and as chairman of Vitru’s board of directors. Mr. Edson Gustavo Georgette Peli will replace Mr. Zaremba as chairman of Vitru’s board of directors.

In addition, Mr. Carlos Eduardo Martins e Silva has been appointed as a director of Vitru. Mr. Martins e Silva is a partner at Vinci Partners where he focuses on private equity. He has actively participated in the raising, investing, monitoring and divestment of three private equity funds that together invested a total of U.S.$1.6 billion in more than 30 companies. He has served on the boards of directors or fiscal councils of Cemar, Ceagro, Los Grobo, Burger King, Vitru, Uniasselvi, Domino’s, Grupo CURA and Vero. Since 2021 he has also been a member of the deliberative council of the Brazilian Private Equity and Venture Capital Association (Associação Brasileira de Private Equity & Venture Capital — ABVCAP). He has also held executive positions at portfolio companies of Vinci Partners, including serving as the chief financial officer Sollus and Los Grobo, and as the chief executive officer of Uniasselvi (on an interim basis) and Domino’s between 2018 and 2020. Before joining Vinci Partners, Mr. Martins e Silva was an equity research analyst at Credit Suisse where he participated in several initial public offerings between 2006 and 2007. Previously, he worked as an equity analyst at Banco Modal. He has a bachelor’s degree in economics from the Universidade Federal do Rio de Janeiro and from the Università degli Studi di Bologna.

About Vitru

Vitru is the leading pure distance learning education group in the postsecondary distance learning market in Brazil. Through its invested companies, Vitru provides a complete pedagogical ecosystem focused on hybrid distance learning experience for undergraduates and continuing education students. Vitru’s mission is to democratize access to education in Brazil through a digital ecosystem and empower every student to create their own successful story.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. Statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature are forward-looking, and the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continues,” “expect,” “estimate,” “intend,” “project” and similar expressions and future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “might,” “can,” “may,” or similar expressions are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and are based on Vitru’s current plans, estimates of future events, expectations and trends that affect or may affect our business, financial condition, results of operations, cash flow, liquidity, prospects and the trading price of Vitru’s common shares, and are subject to several known and unknown uncertainties and risks, many of which are beyond Vitru’s control. As a consequence, current plans, anticipated actions and future financial position and results of operations may differ significantly from those expressed in any forward-looking statements in this press release. You are cautioned not to unduly rely on such forward-looking statements when evaluating the information presented. Vitru does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any forward-looking statements after we distribute this press release because of new information, future events or other factors. 

CONTACT: Contact:

Maria Carolina F. Gonçalves, IRO
e-mail: ir@vitru.com.br
website: https://investors.vitru.com.br/




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Vitru Announces Changes to its Board of Directors FLORIANÓPOLIS, Brazil, July 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Vitru Limited, or Vitru (Nasdaq: VTRU), today announced that Bruno Augusto Sacchi Zaremba has stepped down from his role as a director of Vitru and as chairman of Vitru’s board of directors. …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Cassava Sciences Announces Positive Cognition Data With Simufilam in Alzheimer’s Disease
Cassava Sciences Announces Positive Biomarker Data with Simufilam in Alzheimer’s Disease
Yamana Gold Reports Strong Second Quarter 2021 Production Results and Cash Flows; Jacobina and ...
Yamana Gold Increases Annual Dividend by Nearly 15% to $0.12 Per Share and Announces Normal Course ...
Avid Unveils Sibelius Mobile App Placing Powerful Notation Tools at Music Creators’ Fingertips ...
Richardson Electronics Receives Patent for a Pitch Energy System for Wind Turbines
Vasta Platform Limited Announces Appointment of New Independent Director
Sysorex Completes Purchase of 1,344 Nvidia V100 Class Cryptocurrency Mining Processors from ...
Toll Brothers Announces Opening of Heirloom Ridge Community in Star, Idaho
Captor Capital Reports 30 per cent Increase in Revenues and 56 per cent Increase in Gross Profits ...
Titel
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
Entry into exclusive negotiations between Artefact's main shareholders and Ardian Expansion to ...
H2O Innovation Wins Six New Projects and Commissions Six Others
Genetic Technologies Rapidly Accelerating Commercialization Plans
Silicon Motion Confirms Quarterly Dividend
Reverse the Silence Campaign Casts a National Spotlight on Overdose Risks Associated with Opioid ...
Edenred and Gecina are working to transform the lunch break experience with the “virtual ...
Prothena Presents New Data from Robust Alzheimer’s Portfolio at the Alzheimer’s Association ...
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board