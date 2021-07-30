Vitru Announces Changes to its Board of Directors

FLORIANÓPOLIS, Brazil, July 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vitru Limited, or Vitru (Nasdaq: VTRU), today announced that Bruno Augusto Sacchi Zaremba has stepped down from his role as a director of Vitru and as chairman of Vitru’s board of directors. Mr. Edson Gustavo Georgette Peli will replace Mr. Zaremba as chairman of Vitru’s board of directors.



In addition, Mr. Carlos Eduardo Martins e Silva has been appointed as a director of Vitru. Mr. Martins e Silva is a partner at Vinci Partners where he focuses on private equity. He has actively participated in the raising, investing, monitoring and divestment of three private equity funds that together invested a total of U.S.$1.6 billion in more than 30 companies. He has served on the boards of directors or fiscal councils of Cemar, Ceagro, Los Grobo, Burger King, Vitru, Uniasselvi, Domino’s, Grupo CURA and Vero. Since 2021 he has also been a member of the deliberative council of the Brazilian Private Equity and Venture Capital Association (Associação Brasileira de Private Equity & Venture Capital — ABVCAP). He has also held executive positions at portfolio companies of Vinci Partners, including serving as the chief financial officer Sollus and Los Grobo, and as the chief executive officer of Uniasselvi (on an interim basis) and Domino’s between 2018 and 2020. Before joining Vinci Partners, Mr. Martins e Silva was an equity research analyst at Credit Suisse where he participated in several initial public offerings between 2006 and 2007. Previously, he worked as an equity analyst at Banco Modal. He has a bachelor’s degree in economics from the Universidade Federal do Rio de Janeiro and from the Università degli Studi di Bologna.