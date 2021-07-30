Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. Announces Redemption of Approximately $221 Million of its 6.00% Series A Redeemable Preferred Stock

“The announcements yesterday and today represent a continuation of the clearly stated real estate and capital rotation strategies we have articulated over the past 12 months. Since last November, we have redeemed over $550 million of our Series A Preferred Stock or approximately 28% of the amount in place as of September 30, 2020. This significant and material positive change in our capital structure furthers our goal of realigning the balance sheet and puts us in a position to build on all of our recent operational successes,” stated Joel T. Murphy, Preferred Apartment Communities’ Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE: APTS) ("PAC" or the "Company") today announced that it intends to redeem 221,645 shares (the “Called Shares”) of its 6.00% Series A Redeemable Preferred Stock (the “Series A Preferred Stock”) on August 3, 2021 (the “Redemption Date”). The Called Shares represent 100% of the Series A Preferred Stock currently available to call at the Company’s option and 13.5% of the current total outstanding shares.

Mr. Murphy continued, “The sale we just completed of the substantial majority of our office assets has allowed us to harvest capital to realign our balance sheet and to further simplify our investment focus. This significant redemption of our Series A Preferred Stock is consistent with these objectives. The remaining net proceeds from this office asset sale will be used for additional investments in our core Sunbelt multifamily business through acquisitions or real estate investment loans, or other corporate purposes.”

The shares of Series A Preferred Stock will be redeemed at their initial stated value of $1,000 per share, plus accrued and unpaid dividends up to, and including, the Redemption Date in an amount equal to $0.50 per share, for total proceeds of $1,000.50 per share (the “Redemption Price”). Payment of the Redemption Price will be made in cash. On August 20, 2020, the Company will pay the cash dividend on the Series A Preferred Stock of $5.00 for the period from July 1, 2020 to July 31, 2020 to each holder of record on July 30, 2020. Such payment will be separate and distinct from the payment of the Redemption Price on the Redemption Date.