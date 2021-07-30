checkAd

Tailwind Acquisition Corp. Announces Adjournment of Special Meeting of Stockholders

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
30.07.2021   

Tailwind Acquisition Corp. (“Tailwind”) (NYSE: TWND) announced today that it convened and then adjourned, without conducting any other business, Tailwind’s special meeting of stockholders (the “Special Meeting”) held on July 30, 2021. The Special Meeting has been adjourned until August 17, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

The Special Meeting is being held to vote on the proposals described in Tailwind’s definitive proxy statement, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on June 25, 2021 (the “Definitive Proxy Statement”), relating to its proposed business combination (the “Business Combination”) with QOMPLX, Inc.

Additional Information

In connection with the transactions contemplated by the Business Combination Agreement, dated March 1, 2021 (the “Business Combination Agreement”), by and among Tailwind, Compass Merger Sub, Inc., QOMPLX and Rationem, LLC, in its capacity as the representative of the stockholders of QOMPLX (such transactions, the “Business Combination”), Tailwind has filed a Registration Statement on Form S-4 (the “Registration Statement”), which includes a definitive proxy statement/prospectus, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). Tailwind has mailed the definitive proxy statement/prospectus and other relevant documents to its stockholders. This communication is not a substitute for the Registration Statement, the definitive proxy statement/prospectus or any other document that Tailwind has sent or will send to its stockholders in connection with the Business Combination. Investors and security holders of Tailwind are advised to read the proxy statement/prospectus in connection with the special meeting to be held to approve the Business Combination (and related matters) because the proxy statement/prospectus contains important information about the Business Combination and the parties to the Business Combination. The proxy statement/prospectus was mailed to stockholders of Tailwind as of June 2, 2021, the record date established for voting on the Business Combination. Stockholders will also be able to obtain copies of the proxy statement/prospectus, without charge at the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or by directing a request to: 1545 Courtney Avenue, Los Angeles, California 90046.

