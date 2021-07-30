checkAd

BRP Group, Inc. Announces Acquisition of EBSME, LLC

- Expands Holistic Benefits Product Offering -

TAMPA, Fla., July 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BRP Group, Inc. (“BRP Group” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BRP), an independent insurance distribution firm delivering tailored insurance solutions, today announced that Armfield, Harrison & Thomas, LLC (“AHT”), an indirect subsidiary of BRP Group, has acquired substantially all of the assets of EBSME, LLC (“EBSME”), a Mount Airy, Maryland-based insurance agency providing ancillary benefit solutions for employer groups, brokers and consultants.

As a result of this Partnership, BRP Group’s nomenclature for a strategic acquisition, EBSME will bring to BRP Group a deep ancillary benefits expertise that has powered strong organic growth since EBSME’s inception. EBSME generates annual revenues of approximately $1.2 million.

“EBSME has added considerable value to its clients by helping them navigate the challenging world of ancillary employee benefits, and as a result has built a rapidly-growing and first-class practice,” said David Schaefer, Regional President of AHT. “We will be pleased to add the EBSME team to the BRP Group family, and we expect they will integrate well within AHT and the broader BRP Group organization to further enhance our robust benefits capabilities.”

“Becoming a part of BRP Group is the natural progression for our team. It allows us to further enhance our consultative capabilities and provides expanded access to BRP Group’s employee benefits client base,” said Kevin Curran, Founding Partner of EBSME. 

“We’re excited to partner with AHT and BRP Group to serve our existing and new clients the proactive and thoughtful solutions they have come to expect from us,” said Matt Masone, Partner of EBSME.

ABOUT BRP GROUP, INC.

BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: BRP) is an independent insurance distribution firm delivering tailored insurance and risk management insights and solutions that give our clients the peace of mind to pursue their purpose, passion and dreams. We are innovating the industry by taking a holistic and tailored approach to risk management, insurance and employee benefits, and support our clients, Colleagues, Insurance Company Partners and communities through the deployment of vanguard resources and capital to drive our growth. BRP Group represents over 600,000 clients across the United States and internationally. For more information, please visit www.baldwinriskpartners.com. Learn more about AHT at www.ahtins.com.

