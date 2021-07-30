checkAd

Issue of Equity

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.07.2021, 15:18  |  14   |   |   

30 July 2021

 

HARGREAVE HALE AIM VCT PLC

(the “Company”)
Allotment of Shares under DRIS

The Company has today allotted 203,313 Ordinary Shares pursuant to its dividend re-investment scheme (“DRIS”) to Shareholders of the Company who elected to receive Ordinary Shares instead of the dividend of 1.75 pence per Ordinary Share paid today.

The price at which the 203,313 Ordinary Shares were allotted was 99.23 pence per Ordinary Share, which was calculated, in accordance with the terms and conditions of the DRIS on the basis of the last reported net asset value of an Ordinary Share in the Company as at 9 July 2021, which was announced on 13 July 2021.

Application for the new shares to be admitted to the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's main market for listed securities has been made and dealings are expected to commence on or around 6 August 2021

Further information regarding the DRIS can be found in the DRIS mandate available on the Company's website at https://www.hargreaveaimvcts.co.uk/document-library/. The DRIS Mandate is also available on the National Storage Mechanism website at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

Following this allotment, the total number of Ordinary Shares in issue is 229,467,317 with each Ordinary Share carrying one vote each. Therefore, the total voting rights in the Company are 229,467,317. This figure may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

 

Terms defined in the DRIS Mandate have the same meaning where used in this announcement.

END

 

For further information, please contact:

 

JTC (UK) Limited

Susan.Fadil

Ruth Wright 		HHV.CoSec@jtcgroup.com

+44 203 893 1005

+44 203 893 1011

LEI: 213800LRYA19A69SIT31        

 





