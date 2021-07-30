BBQ Holdings Completes Acquisition of Village Inn and Bakers Square

checkAd

MINNETONKA, Minn., July 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BBQ Holdings, Inc., the multi-brand restaurant company behind fan-favorite restaurant concepts such as Famous Dave’s and Granite City Food & Brewery, announced today it has completed the acquisition of Village Inn, a family restaurant concept with 21 company-owned restaurants and 114 franchised restaurants, and Bakers Square, a pie and comfort food concept with 12 company-owned restaurants.

Since 1958, guests have visited Village Inn because they can enjoy great-tasting food and extra-friendly service in a clean and comfortable family-friendly environment. Their breakfast heritage remains made-from-scratch buttermilk pancakes, eggs cooked any-style and a pot of hot coffee on every table. With over six decades of service, corporate and franchise restaurants are located in 18 states.

Bakers Square began in the early 1970’s as an independent restaurant in Des Moines, Iowa, serving soups, sandwiches and–as it happens–some of the most incredible pies anyone in the area had ever tasted. Today, Bakers Square continues to serve customers across the upper Midwest, still maintaining the charm and friendly appeal of that original restaurant in Iowa. Bakers Square also has the distinction of having the most awarded pies in America. Bakers Square pies have placed first in the America Pie Council National Pie Championships over 300 times, hence its proudly earned claim that Bakers Square serves The Best Pie in America.

“I am elated to welcome the Village Inn and Baker’s Square teams into the family,” said Jeff Crivello, BBQ Holdings’ CEO. “Village Inn and Bakers Square are wonderful additions that will only strengthen our portfolio of restaurants and support center teams. I want to thank the franchise partners, restaurant teams, and leadership who have worked tirelessly to build these concepts into the brands they are today. I’m eager to begin forging a new growth path for both concepts. I know I speak for everyone at BBQ Holdings when I say we can’t wait to get to work doing so.”

“Today marks the end of an amazing journey and the beginning of an exciting new chapter for these great brands,” said VIBSQ, LLC CEO Craig Barber. “I am proud of everything our leadership and operational teams have accomplished over the last three years to build on the legacy of these fantastic concepts and, in turn, make them valuable acquisition targets. The strong foundation we’ve built will allow BBQ Holdings to take Village Inn and Bakers Square to new heights, and I look forward to seeing that happen. We all wish BBQ Holdings and the team at Village Inn & Bakers Square the very best in the days ahead.”

