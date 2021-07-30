checkAd

XpresSpa Group Announces Collaboration with the “Go Give One” Campaign by the World Health Organization Foundation

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.07.2021, 15:26  |  22   |   |   

XpresSpa Group will be matching up to $100,000 donations for the campaign, which enables the purchase of COVID-19 vaccines for lower-income countries

NEW YORK, July 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XpresSpa Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: XSPA) ("XpresSpa" or the "Company"), a health and wellness company, today announced their partnership with the “Go Give One” campaign, created by the WHO Foundation, which is dedicated to funding COVID-19 vaccines worldwide in the fight to reduce the growing vaccine equity gap. The Company will match customer donations up to $100,000.

“Go Give One” was established to develop new ways for individuals and businesses to invest in the health of our collective world. With a small number of rich countries rolling out the majority of COVID-19 vaccine doses, many countries are being left behind and unable to vaccinate their populations. “Go Give One” is a COVID-19 fundraising campaign without borders. It calls on everyone who can participate and play their part in helping to vaccinate the world.

“We are honored to have been selected to partner and support this incredible campaign in the fight against COVID-19 for those in lower-income countries lacking access to critical vaccinations,” said Doug Satzman, XpresSpa CEO. “Over the last year, XpresSpa Group has become a leading on-site airport provider of COVID-19 screenings and testing across the U.S. through our XpresCheck brand. Our investment in the health and wellness of our customers has opened up the door for this meaningful partnership, which we hope to continue to grow in the future.”

“Go Give One” allows people anywhere in the world to fund Gavi COVAX AMC directly. Gavi COVAX AMC funds COVID-19 vaccines for lower-income countries, helping protect those who need vaccines the most.

"The ‘Go Give One’ campaign is working with global and national businesses and encouraging others to join in a variety of ways, including activating their employees and customers to give, and offering to match these donations. We're calling on individuals to help end the pandemic, together making sure we get vaccines to everyone everywhere,” said Anil Soni, CEO of the WHO Foundation.

The campaign reflects how COVID-19 has been experienced at a local level while also providing a global solution that we can all share in and benefit from. Starting at $5, individual donations can now directly fund vaccines for the world to help end the pandemic, making sure vaccines are made equally available.

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

XpresSpa Group Announces Collaboration with the “Go Give One” Campaign by the World Health Organization Foundation XpresSpa Group will be matching up to $100,000 donations for the campaign, which enables the purchase of COVID-19 vaccines for lower-income countriesNEW YORK, July 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - XpresSpa Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: XSPA) ("XpresSpa" or the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Cassava Sciences Announces Positive Cognition Data With Simufilam in Alzheimer’s Disease
Cassava Sciences Announces Positive Biomarker Data with Simufilam in Alzheimer’s Disease
Yamana Gold Reports Strong Second Quarter 2021 Production Results and Cash Flows; Jacobina and ...
Yamana Gold Increases Annual Dividend by Nearly 15% to $0.12 Per Share and Announces Normal Course ...
Avid Unveils Sibelius Mobile App Placing Powerful Notation Tools at Music Creators’ Fingertips ...
Richardson Electronics Receives Patent for a Pitch Energy System for Wind Turbines
Vasta Platform Limited Announces Appointment of New Independent Director
Toll Brothers Announces Opening of Heirloom Ridge Community in Star, Idaho
Captor Capital Reports 30 per cent Increase in Revenues and 56 per cent Increase in Gross Profits ...
NextPlay Technologies, Inc. Announces the Formation of Fintech Division, NextCapital, Inc.
Titel
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
Entry into exclusive negotiations between Artefact's main shareholders and Ardian Expansion to ...
H2O Innovation Wins Six New Projects and Commissions Six Others
Genetic Technologies Rapidly Accelerating Commercialization Plans
Silicon Motion Confirms Quarterly Dividend
Reverse the Silence Campaign Casts a National Spotlight on Overdose Risks Associated with Opioid ...
Edenred and Gecina are working to transform the lunch break experience with the “virtual ...
Prothena Presents New Data from Robust Alzheimer’s Portfolio at the Alzheimer’s Association ...
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board