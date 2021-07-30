XpresSpa Group Announces Collaboration with the “Go Give One” Campaign by the World Health Organization Foundation

NEW YORK, July 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XpresSpa Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: XSPA) ("XpresSpa" or the "Company"), a health and wellness company, today announced their partnership with the “Go Give One” campaign, created by the WHO Foundation, which is dedicated to funding COVID-19 vaccines worldwide in the fight to reduce the growing vaccine equity gap. The Company will match customer donations up to $100,000.

“Go Give One” was established to develop new ways for individuals and businesses to invest in the health of our collective world. With a small number of rich countries rolling out the majority of COVID-19 vaccine doses, many countries are being left behind and unable to vaccinate their populations. “Go Give One” is a COVID-19 fundraising campaign without borders. It calls on everyone who can participate and play their part in helping to vaccinate the world.

“We are honored to have been selected to partner and support this incredible campaign in the fight against COVID-19 for those in lower-income countries lacking access to critical vaccinations,” said Doug Satzman, XpresSpa CEO. “Over the last year, XpresSpa Group has become a leading on-site airport provider of COVID-19 screenings and testing across the U.S. through our XpresCheck brand. Our investment in the health and wellness of our customers has opened up the door for this meaningful partnership, which we hope to continue to grow in the future.”

“Go Give One” allows people anywhere in the world to fund Gavi COVAX AMC directly. Gavi COVAX AMC funds COVID-19 vaccines for lower-income countries, helping protect those who need vaccines the most.

"The ‘Go Give One’ campaign is working with global and national businesses and encouraging others to join in a variety of ways, including activating their employees and customers to give, and offering to match these donations. We're calling on individuals to help end the pandemic, together making sure we get vaccines to everyone everywhere,” said Anil Soni, CEO of the WHO Foundation.

The campaign reflects how COVID-19 has been experienced at a local level while also providing a global solution that we can all share in and benefit from. Starting at $5, individual donations can now directly fund vaccines for the world to help end the pandemic, making sure vaccines are made equally available.