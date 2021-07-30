checkAd

Simmons First National Corporation Declares $0.18 Per Share Dividend

112 consecutive years of returning capital to its shareholders through cash dividends

PINE BLUFF, Ark., July 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ: SFNC) (“Simmons” or “Company”) announced today that its board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend on the Company’s Class A common stock of $0.18 per share, which is payable on October 4, 2021, to shareholders of record as of September 15, 2021. The cash dividend rate represents an increase of $0.01 per share, or 6 percent, from the dividend paid for the same time period last year.

The current quarterly cash dividend rate further represents an annualized cash dividend rate of $0.72 per share and a five-year compound annual growth rate in the dividend of more than 8 percent. Simmons has a track record of paying cash dividends for 112 consecutive years, an achievement that places the Company on an exclusive list of companies – including, amongst others, Coca Cola (101 years), General Mills (123 years) and Procter & Gamble (131 years) – that have paid dividends for more than 100 years.

Simmons First National Corporation
Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ: SFNC) is an approximately $23.4 billion (as of June 30, 2021) asset Mid-South based financial holding company whose principal subsidiary, Simmons Bank, operates 198 financial centers, including 68 in Arkansas, 48 in Missouri, 33 in Tennessee, 23 in Texas, 20 in Oklahoma and 6 in Kansas. Founded in 1903, Simmons Bank offers comprehensive financial solutions delivered with a client-centric approach. Simmons Bank was recently named to Forbes’ list of “World’s Best Banks” for the second consecutive year and ranked among the top 30 banks in Forbes’ list of “America’s Best Banks” for 2021. Additional information about Simmons and Simmons Bank can be found on our website at simmonsbank.com, by following @Simmons_Bank on Twitter or by visiting our newsroom.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains statements related to dividends that are not based on historical facts and constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. By nature, such forward-looking statements are based on various assumptions and involve inherent risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements. Among other risks, there can be no guarantee that the board of directors of Simmons will approve a quarterly dividend in future quarters, and the timing, payment, and amount of future dividends (if any) may differ significantly from past dividends. Additional information on other risk factors that could affect the forward-looking statements is contained in the Company’s Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, which has been filed with, and is available from, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date of this press release.

FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT:

Ed Bilek
EVP, Director of Investor Relations
Simmons First National Corporation
ed.bilek@simmonsbank.com
205-612-3378 (mobile)





