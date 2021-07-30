Annual Financial Report

checkAd

30 JULY 2021

NORTHERN 2 VCT PLC

ANNUAL REPORT AND FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND NOTICE OF 2021 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Copies of the annual report and financial statements of Northern 2 VCT PLC for the year ended 31 March 2021 (“the Annual Report”) and a circular to shareholders including the notice of the 2021 Annual General Meeting to be held on 31 August 2021 (“the Circular”) have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism.

Copies of the Annual Report and the Circular are also available on the NVM Private Equity website at
www.mercia.co.uk/vcts/n2vct/

Enquiries:

Simon John/James Bryce, NVM Private Equity LLP - 0191 244 6000
Website: www.nvm.co.uk

Martin Glanfield, Chief Financial Officer Mercia Asset Management PLC - 0330 223 1430
Website: www.mercia.co.uk

Neither the contents of the NVM Private Equity LLP or the Mercia Asset Management PLC website nor the contents of any website accessible from hyperlinks on the NVM Private Equity LLP or the Mercia Asset Management PLC website (or any other website), are incorporated into, or forms part of, this announcement.





