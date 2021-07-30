GURUGRAM, India, July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Malaysia Medical Education Market: Medical Education in Malaysia has helped to develop a good workforce for the Healthcare Industry. Most public and private medical colleges offer training based education system. All medical aspirants need to undergo STPM Examination to pursue Bachelor in Medical Science and become a Physician. It takes roughly 10-12 years to become a specialized doctor in Malaysia.

Conversion rate from Bachelors to Specialized Courses (Master Degree) is high, however the no. of graduates are low than the actual Intake and Enrollments. This trend is mainly due to the high no. of dropouts in search of employment.

Physician Courses in Malaysia: Physician Courses in Malaysia are offered by all the medical colleges. These colleges vary in the course structure and fee for both domestic and international students. Public colleges have relatively less fee than the private institution. There has been an ongoing concern in Malaysia about the commercialized Education in the private sector, however this challenge has been opening up as most colleges have been working hard to serve quality education and training to the students.

Specialized Courses in Malaysia: There are many specialized courses available in the Malaysian Education System such as Pediatrician, Surgery, Internal medicine, Ophthalmology, Anesthesiology and more. The conversion rate for the specialized courses was relatively high for three courses that are Internal Medicine, Ophthalmology and Anesthesiology. Specialized doctor in Malaysia requires extensive training and practice after the bachelor program, hence it is mandatory to have at least 4 years of work experience to opt. Master's Degree. One of the major advantage or enabler of studying at Malaysian Medical College is the liberty to practice medical in many other nations.