checkAd

Increasing number of medical colleges and their improving infrastructure has driven the Medical Education Market in Malaysia Ken Research

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
30.07.2021, 16:00  |  35   |   |   

- Due to the growing number of Private Medical Colleges in Malaysia, there is a high Intake, Enrollment and Graduates in the Private Sector

- Internal Medicine, Anesthesiology and Ophthalmology has a seen a high Intake, Enrollment and Graduates when compared to other specialized Courses in Malaysia

GURUGRAM, India, July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 

Malaysia Medical Education Market: Medical Education in Malaysia has helped to develop a good workforce for the Healthcare Industry. Most public and private medical colleges offer training based education system. All medical aspirants need to undergo STPM Examination to pursue Bachelor in Medical Science and become a Physician. It takes roughly 10-12 years to become a specialized doctor in Malaysia.

Ken Research Logo

Conversion rate from Bachelors to Specialized Courses (Master Degree) is high, however the no. of graduates are low than the actual Intake and Enrollments. This trend is mainly due to the high no. of dropouts in search of employment.

Physician Courses in Malaysia: Physician Courses in Malaysia are offered by all the medical colleges. These colleges vary in the course structure and fee for both domestic and international students. Public colleges have relatively less fee than the private institution. There has been an ongoing concern in Malaysia about the commercialized Education in the private sector, however this challenge has been opening up as most colleges have been working hard to serve quality education and training to the students.

Specialized Courses in Malaysia: There are many specialized courses available in the Malaysian Education System such as Pediatrician, Surgery, Internal medicine, Ophthalmology, Anesthesiology and more. The conversion rate for the specialized courses was relatively high for three courses that are Internal Medicine, Ophthalmology and Anesthesiology. Specialized doctor in Malaysia requires extensive training and practice after the bachelor program, hence it is mandatory to have at least 4 years of work experience to opt. Master's Degree. One of the major advantage or enabler of studying at Malaysian Medical College is the liberty to practice medical in many other nations.

Seite 1 von 5



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Increasing number of medical colleges and their improving infrastructure has driven the Medical Education Market in Malaysia Ken Research - Due to the growing number of Private Medical Colleges in Malaysia, there is a high Intake, Enrollment and Graduates in the Private Sector - Internal Medicine, Anesthesiology and Ophthalmology has a seen a high Intake, Enrollment and Graduates when …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Americas Structural Adhesives Market worth $3.8 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by ...
Lucara Recovers 393 Carat Top White Gem Diamond from the Karowe Mine in Botswana
NUWAVE's iPILOT Ready for Global Takeoff
Jake Gyllenhaal to Front Prada's New Men's Fragrance Campaign
Propylene Oxide Market worth $29.5 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Modulaire Group announces completion of Tecnifor, Locabox and FAE acquisition
The World's First Study Of A Combination Between The AstraZeneca Vaccine And The First Component Of ...
Pandemic Becomes a New Opportunity for Used Car Dealers in Thailand as New Car Sales Drop due to Buyer's Limited Budget: Ken Research
Governments Get Behind the Global Shift Towards Electric Vehicles
Doo Financial's First Display On Times Square Nasdaq Tower, Establishing A Fully Disclosed ...
Titel
AKKA Technologies And Modis Unite To Build A Global Smart Industry Leader
Carrier Announces Agreement to Sell its Chubb Fire & Security Business to APi Group Corporation
Picosun delivers ALD technology to ams OSRAM
Short Sellers Are Descending On This New Oil Hotspot
Could A Helium Shortage Derail The Tech Boom
Seadrill Limited (SDRL) - Agreement with Stakeholders to raise $350 million and reduce liabilities ...
Increasing Use in Lithium-ion Batteries, Graphite Electrode, Nuclear Industry to Drive Needle Coke ...
CGTN: China vows 'lasting stability, high-quality development' in Tibet Autonomous Region
VeChain Releases New Milestone to PoA 2.0: Successful VIP-193 Testnet
The Way of Advertising Future: Social Influencers and Content Creators
Titel
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
EQT Infrastructure acquires Meine Radiologie and Blikk to form a leading radiology and radiotherapy ...
Another Near Billion-Dollar Cannabis Acquisition Signals More Hyper Valuations to Come
Transine Therapeutics Appoints Industry Veteran Jan Thirkettle Ph.D. as CEO
Head of Russia-Brazil Business Council Andrey Guryev Takes Part in International Seminar on ...
AKKA Technologies And Modis Unite To Build A Global Smart Industry Leader
Carrier Announces Agreement to Sell its Chubb Fire & Security Business to APi Group Corporation
Why Plant-Based Consumer Goods Are A Booming, Multi-Billion Dollar Business
Commercial Vehicles Market Size To Reach $1.82 Trillion By 2028 | CAGR: 5.2%: Grand View Research, Inc.
CFD Broker Vergleich 07/2021 - Die Besten CFD im Test
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...