checkAd

DGAP-DD MorphoSys AG english

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
30.07.2021, 16:00  |  15   |   |   


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

30.07.2021 / 16:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Krisja
Last name(s): Vermeylen

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
MorphoSys AG

b) LEI
529900493806K77LRE72 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006632003

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
47.2533 EUR 16538.66 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
47.2533 EUR 16538.6600 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2021-07-29; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


30.07.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: MorphoSys AG
Semmelweisstr. 7
82152 Planegg
Germany
Internet: www.morphosys.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

69693  30.07.2021 



Morphosys Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diskussion: Morphosys: Setzen auf marktreife Partnerprojekte und dicke Meilensteine

Diskussion: BRYAN GARNIER belässt MORPHOSYS auf 'Buy'
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-DD MorphoSys AG english Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 30.07.2021 / 16:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 1. Details of …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
EQS-News: Cosmiq Universe AG: Interstellar-Avatar launched erste Space NFT-Kollektion
DGAP-Adhoc: ams AG: ams OSRAM mit Gruppenergebnissen im zweiten Quartal deutlich oberhalb der Mitte der ...
DGAP-News: MAX Automation SE: Strategieumsetzung auf Kurs - weitere personelle Veränderungen vollzogen
DGAP-Adhoc: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: GEA erhöht Ausblick für das Gesamtjahr 2021 und veröffentlicht ...
EQS-Adhoc: Zweistelliges organisches Umsatzwachstum - Überproportional höheres Betriebsergebnis - ...
EQS-Adhoc: Claro Colombia's New Claro Box TV Delivers The Ultimate Television ExperienceTitle
DGAP-Adhoc: LEONI generates EBIT before exceptional items as well as before VALUE 21 costs and FCF ...
DGAP-News: UniDevice AG: Operativer Cash Flow 6,9 Mio. EUR
DGAP-Adhoc: Leoni erzielt im zweiten Quartal 2021 ein EBIT vor Sondereffekten sowie vor VALUE 21-Kosten und ...
DGAP-Adhoc: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: GEA raises outlook for fiscal year 2021 and publishes preliminary ...
Titel
DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited: Finanzierung für Erweiterung der Batterieanodenmaterial-Anlage
DGAP-News: Conico Ltd.: ERSTES BOHRLOCH BEI RYBERG DURCHSCHNEIDET SIGNIFIKANTE SULFID-MINERALISIERUNG
EQS-News: Relief Therapeutics Announces CHF 15 Million Private Placement
Compleo strengthens partnership with Clever in Denmark
DGAP-News: Baader Bank steigert Halbjahresergebnis erneut
​​​​​​​Interessenverband Kapitalmarkt KMU: Tobias Schorr gewinnt den Journalistenpreis kumU
DGAP-Adhoc: Ad-hoc: MorphoSys AG aktualisiert die Finanzprognose für 2021 und reduziert ...
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap erwirbt 49 % an AES-100 Inc., einem Unternehmen für grüne ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Aroundtown SA announces accounting consolidation of GCP
EQS-News: Relief Reports that its U.S. Collaboration Partner has Announced Emergency Use Authorization of ...
Titel
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg unterstreicht auf Messe China Print führende Stellung im größten Wachstumsmarkt
Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Hornbach Stiftung 'Menschen in Not' hilft Hochwasser-Geschädigten
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schließt Entwicklung des Dampfmethanreformers ab
Quantum Battery Metals will Liegenschaft auf dem Territorium James Bay signifikant erweitern
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON SECTION 45 APPLICATION
Eine Wette voller Gewinner: Sherpany besteht Hacker-Test
EQS-News: Relief Therapeutics Reports that Collaboration Partner, NRx Pharmaceuticals, and Quantum Leap ...
DGAP-Adhoc: coinIX GmbH & Co. KGaA : Kryptoinvestor coinIX erweitert Geschäftsführung: Susanne Fromm wird ...
Nächster exklusiver Liefervertrag - Havn Life Sciences beliefert 'Cube Psytech'
DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited: Großtechnisches Programm liefert 20 % höhere Produktausbeute
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
16:30 UhrAufreger der Woche: Aktien vor Ausverkauf nach Fed - Amazon, Morphosys, Nikola
Dr. Hamed Esnaashari | Chartanalysen
16:00 UhrDGAP-DD: MorphoSys AG deutsch
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
14:30 UhrDGAP-Gesamtstimmrechtsmitteilung: MorphoSys AG (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Ad-hocs
08:40 UhrMorphosys Aktie: Crash beendet, oder nur eine kurze Ruhephase?
4investors | Kommentare
08:27 UhrLYNX: Dies könnte zu einer massiven Gegenbewegung bei der Morphosys Aktie führen
LYNX Analysen | Analysen
29.07.21VW profitiert von Zahlen, Morphosys stabilisiert sich, Deutsche Bank positiv, Aixtron mit Schwung
NTG24 | Kommentare
29.07.21ROUNDUP/Aktien Frankfurt Schluss: Dax legt weiter zu - Rekorde bei MDax und SDax
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
29.07.21AKTIE IM FOKUS: Morphosys klettern nach Zahlen an MDax-Spitze
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
29.07.21Biotech Report: Biontech (22UA) und 4SC (VSC) ziehen an, MorphoSys (MOR) behauptet
Shareribs | Weitere Nachrichten
29.07.21ROUNDUP: Morphosys macht mehr Umsatz - Operativer Verlust höher
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten