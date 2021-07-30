checkAd

ideas42, Wells Fargo Aim to Tackle High Costs of Living in Poverty in the U.S.

Millions more Americans slipped into poverty over the past year, creating fresh concerns about deeply rooted racial inequities and structural barriers to financial prosperity. Today, Wells Fargo and ideas42, a leading nonprofit that uses insights from behavioral science to drive social change, announced Shared Prosperity Catalyst, a $15 million collaboration funded by Wells Fargo that aims to increase pathways to economic opportunity and advancement in the United States. The multiyear effort will initially focus on alleviating the disproportionate cost burdens, both financial and nonfinancial, faced by low- and moderate-income communities, and particularly communities of color.

Four entrepreneurs—Celena Green, Dr. Kortney Ziegler, LaToria Pierce, and Santana Perez—have been selected to join Ventures for Shared Prosperity to design and launch new technologies that alleviate the hidden costs of living in poverty in the U.S. (Graphic: Wells Fargo)

For people with lower incomes, the basics of everyday life, including housing, food, child care, health care, transportation, and financial services, come with significantly higher costs. These costs may be financial, such as higher fees for accessing basic services, or the costs of everyday goods like groceries, which disproportionately affects low-income households. They may also be nonfinancial costs, which are often hidden, such as extra time and mental energy spent on care obligations and administrative hassles, or the constant stress of managing scarce resources. To address these cost burdens, four early-stage entrepreneurs will join Ventures for Shared Prosperity — an 18-month-long challenge to kick-start new technologies that make it easier for people to access the resources needed to provide for their families and achieve financial stability.

“Shared Prosperity Catalyst will expand the traditional view of what constitutes financial health, such as income, debt, and savings, to include larger structural barriers such as housing, transportation, the justice system, and employment,” said Josh Wright, executive director of ideas42. “Tens of millions of Americans live with the effects of having too few resources and opportunities, financial volatility, and uncertainty around income and employment. Our work will enable better tools for financial, physical, and mental well-being because they will be designed with the real experts of poverty: those who have lived it and experienced its effects.”

