ZENVIA Inc. Announces Closing of Concurrent Private Placement with Twilio Inc.

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
30.07.2021, 16:09  |  15   |   |   

SÃO PAULO, July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ZENVIA Inc. ("ZENVIA") (NASDAQ: ZENV), announced yesterday the closing of its previously disclosed concurrent private placement of 3,846,153 of its Class A common shares to Twilio Inc. in a private transaction ("Concurrent Private Placement") at an offering price of US$13.00 per Class A common share.

ZENVIA raised US$50,000,000 in gross proceeds with the Concurrent Private Placement, and together with ZENVIA's initial public offering ("IPO") of 11,538,462 Class A common shares at a public offering price of US$13.00 per Class A common share that closed on July 26, 2021, ZENVIA raised in aggregate approximately US$200,000,000 in gross proceeds.

As disclosed into ZENVIA's effective registration statement on Form F-1 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, part of the net proceeds from the IPO and the Concurrent Private Placement will be used to pay the consideration payable in cash to acquire One To One Engine Desenvolvimento e Licenciamento de Sistemas de Informática S.A. — Direct One and any remaining proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes, which may include investments for the development of software, products or technologies, investments in the international expansion of our operations, funding other opportunistic mergers, acquisitions or investments in complementary businesses, and maintaining liquidity.

About ZENVIA
 ZENVIA is driven by the purpose of empowering companies to create unique experiences for customer communications through its unified end-to-end platform. ZENVIA empowers companies to transform their existing customer communications from non-scalable, physical and impersonal interactions into highly scalable, digital first and hyper contextualized experiences across the customer journey. ZENVIA's unified end-to-end CX communications platform provides a combination of (i) SaaS focused on campaigns, sales teams, customer service and engagement, (ii) tools, such as software application programming interfaces, or APIs, chatbots, single customer view, journey designer, documents composer and authentication and (iii) channels, such as SMS, Voice, WhatsApp, Instagram and Webchat.

Its comprehensive platform assists customers across multiple use cases, including marketing campaigns, customer acquisition, customer onboarding, warnings, customer services, fraud control, cross-selling and customer. retention, among others. As of March 31, 2021, ZENVIA served more than 10,100 active customers throughout Latin America.

Contacts
ZENVIA Inc.
 Attention to Investor Relations Department
ir@zenvia.com  
Avenida Paulista, 2300, Suites 182 and 184, São Paulo, SP, Brazil
Zip Code 01310-300

Wertpapier


Disclaimer

