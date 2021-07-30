Link Global Technologies Announces Financial Results for the Second Quarter of Fiscal 2021

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 30, 2021 / LINK GLOBAL TECHNOLOGIES INC. (CSE:LNK)(FRA:LGT)(OTC:LGLOF) ("LINK" or the “Company”), an innovative power and infrastructure solutions provider for Bitcoin mining and data hosting operations, has …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 30, 2021 / LINK GLOBAL TECHNOLOGIES INC. (CSE:LNK)(FRA:LGT)(OTC:LGLOF) ("LINK" or the “Company”), an innovative power and infrastructure solutions provider for Bitcoin mining and data hosting operations, has released its financial results for the six months ended May 31, 2021.

Steve Jenkins, Chief Executive Officer of Link Global, comments, "we are pleased with our financial results and revenue achievements to date. Our successes are reflective of the commissioning of various sites. As additional megawatts come online, commissioned for mining operations, our revenues and client base will continue to grow, along with our asset base. Link has been heavily investing in capital infrastructure and will continue to build our technical and operating expertise, therefore, maximizing the operational efficiencies for clients and Link's self-mining operations. Commissioning and optimizing the sites is our key focus. While other companies have undertaken the grid or small tie-ins to existing natural gas assets, Link operates on an industrial scale on remote sites. The local benefits include employment opportunities and technical training for communities, which fits perfectly with Link's ESG goals."