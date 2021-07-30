checkAd

Link Global Technologies Announces Financial Results for the Second Quarter of Fiscal 2021

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 30, 2021 / LINK GLOBAL TECHNOLOGIES INC. (CSE:LNK)(FRA:LGT)(OTC:LGLOF) ("LINK" or the “Company”), an innovative power and infrastructure solutions provider for Bitcoin mining and data hosting operations, has released its financial results for the six months ended May 31, 2021.

Steve Jenkins, Chief Executive Officer of Link Global, comments, "we are pleased with our financial results and revenue achievements to date. Our successes are reflective of the commissioning of various sites. As additional megawatts come online, commissioned for mining operations, our revenues and client base will continue to grow, along with our asset base. Link has been heavily investing in capital infrastructure and will continue to build our technical and operating expertise, therefore, maximizing the operational efficiencies for clients and Link's self-mining operations. Commissioning and optimizing the sites is our key focus. While other companies have undertaken the grid or small tie-ins to existing natural gas assets, Link operates on an industrial scale on remote sites. The local benefits include employment opportunities and technical training for communities, which fits perfectly with Link's ESG goals."

20201 Q2 HIGHLIGHTS (All figures expressed in US dollar, unless otherwise stated)

  • As at May 31, 2021, the Company has total assets of $12,999,663, including $3,557,187 Property & Equipment and $6,991,765 Right-of-Use Assets, representing 151% growth in total assets compared to the prior year ended November 30, 2020. The increase in assets reflects the significant investments in capital infrastructure for the various power-generating sites housing the Company's clients' Bitcoin mining operations.
  • For the six months ended May 31, 2021, the Company recognized revenues of $1,525,732, with a respective cost of sales of $790,836, and realized gross profit of $734,896 (or 48% gross margin). The six-month revenues for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 represent a 699% increase compared to the same period in the prior year. The increase in revenues is a result of the commencement of hosting operations. The Company believes its gross margin will improve as additional clients come online.
  • For the six months ended May 31, 2021, operating expenses were $3,432,326 compared to $493,940 incurred during the same period in the prior year. The increased expenditures reflect the increased business activity to commission the various power-generating sites, including hiring third-party contractors and supplies. In addition, the Company continued to invest in marketing and investor relations to enhance the profile and presence of the Company in the capital markets. This investment resulted in the successful completion of several rounds of financing, totalling $3,157,390. These proceeds were re-invested in capital infrastructure and commissioning the various power generating sites.
  • As of May 31, 2021, the Company has $2,450,711 in current assets, including $887,640 in cash, and $41,762 in digital currencies. As at May 31, 2021, the Company had a working capital deficiency of $5,617,950 due to the timing of collecting receivables and build-up of payables.
  • For the three and six months ended May 31, 2021, the Company realized Net Profit (Loss) of $925,147 and $(3,422,476), respectively.

Selected financial and operating information should be read in conjunction with Link's unaudited condensed interim financial statements and related Management's Discussion and Analysis for the three and six-month periods ended May 31, 2021, available at www.sedar.com.

Wertpapier


