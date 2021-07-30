checkAd

Future of Ontario Place Toronto to showcase new landmark entertainment and wellbeing destination by Therme Group

Therme Group to create a year-round wellbeing destination – creating new opportunities for people to connect with Lake Ontario.

TORONTO, July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Therme Group, a global wellbeing organization, is pleased to announce that it is working with the Government of Ontario and City of Toronto to contribute to the revitalization of Ontario Place. Therme Canada | Ontario Place will continue Ontario Place's heritage revitalizing its original vision – celebrating the province and its culture and bringing a first-of-its-kind experience to Toronto's waterfront.

Therme Canada | Ontario Place will be a family-friendly experience with stunning indoor and outdoor pools, waterslides and a wave pool, natural spaces to relax, sports performance and recovery services, and luscious botanical gardens. Programming will include fun and healthy activities for all ages, and affordable wellness therapies to meet all needs. Delicious, healthy, and sustainably produced food is a cornerstone of the Therme experience and, guests can enjoy family meals, dinner with friends, and spectacular date-night entertainment.

"Therme is a unique, all-season experience: It's a natural urban oasis where people can have fun, relax and unwind from their busy lives – boosting their physical and mental health," said Dr. Robert Hanea, CEO of Therme Group. "The future of Ontario Place will be defined by how successful it can be connecting people to the water. Through our technology and by engaging the community, Therme and our partners will add a new architectural landmark that will play a role in bringing more people back to the waterfront capturing the original spirit of Ontario Place from 50 years ago."

"Ontario Place is an iconic and valuable location. Its redevelopment provides a unique, once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to deliver something incredible for the people of Ontario," said Lisa MacLeod, Minister of Heritage, Sport, Tourism and Culture Industries. "Therme Group's advanced, accessible approach to holistic wellness is popular throughout Europe, and will be a welcome addition to Ontario Place – bringing a world-class, family-friendly wellness and cultural attraction to our province that creates unforgettable experiences for all visitors, while providing good jobs, and playing a key role in supporting Ontario's social and economic recovery."

