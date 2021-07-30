checkAd

Yellow Corporation Receives Norfolk Southern’s Thoroughbred Chemical Safety Award

30.07.2021, 16:49  |  14   |   |   

First LTL company to receive this distinction

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., July 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yellow Corporation (NASDAQ: YELL) has earned Norfolk Southern’s Thoroughbred Chemical Safety Award for 2020 and is the first less-than-truckload (LTL) company to receive the award. Yellow has one of the largest LTL networks in the United States and utilizes the Norfolk Southern network for intermodal service to move its trailers and domestic intermodal containers in the eastern United States.

“This award highlights a joint commitment to safety in shipping hazardous materials by the men and women on the front lines of the Yellow and Norfolk Southern teams,” said Darren Hawkins, Yellow CEO. “Utilization of intermodal service to move our trailers and domestic containers is an important part of our emissions reduction strategy.”

The Yellow/Norfolk Southern partnership yields not only safety benefits but also advances freight sustainability. Yellow recently received its designation as a partner of the Environmental Protection Agency’s SmartWay voluntary emissions reduction program for the 17thconsecutive year.  

Norfolk Southern acknowledged Yellow’s ongoing commitment to safety in issuing the Thoroughbred Chemical Safety Award and having done so under extreme supply chain conditions during the pandemic.

“I am proud of the Yellow team and our partners at Norfolk Southern in making safety priority one in transporting our customers' shipments,” said Tamara Jalving, Vice President of Safety at Yellow. “The pandemic created unique challenges for our freight transportation professionals and their best defense was an absolute commitment to safety.”

About Yellow Corporation
Yellow Corporation has one of the largest, most comprehensive logistics and less-than-truckload (LTL) networks in North America with local, regional, national, and international capabilities. Through its teams of experienced service professionals, Yellow Corporation offers industry-leading expertise in flexible supply chain solutions, ensuring customers can ship industrial, commercial, and retail goods with confidence. Yellow Corporation, headquartered in Overland Park, Kan., is the holding company for a portfolio of LTL brands including Holland, New Penn, Reddaway, and YRC Freight, as well as the logistics company HNRY Logistics.

Please visit our website at www.myyellow.com for more information.

Media Contacts: Mike Kelley
913-696-6121
mike.kelley@myyellow.com 		Heather Nauert
heather.nauert@myyellow.com
     
Investor Contact: Tony Carreño
913-696-6108
investor@myyellow.com 		 




