checkAd

Deadline Reminder Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Piedmont Lithium Inc. f/k/a Piedmont Lithium Limited (PLL, PLLL)

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
30.07.2021, 17:00  |  15   |   |   

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors of the upcoming September 21, 2021 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the case filed on behalf of investors who purchased Piedmont Lithium Inc. f/k/a Piedmont Lithium Limited (“Piedmont” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PLL,PLLL) securities between March 16, 2018 and July 19, 2021 inclusive (the “Class Period”).

Investors suffering losses on their Piedmont investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in this class action at 888-638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com.

On July 20, 2021, before market hours, Reuters reported that Piedmont "has not applied for a state mining permit or a necessary zoning variance in Gaston County, just west of Charlotte, despite telling investors since 2018 that it was on the verge of doing so." According to the article, a majority of the board of commissioners said, “they may block or delay the project because Piedmont has not told them what levels of dust, noise and vibrations will occur, nor how water and air quality would be affected.”

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $12.56, or nearly 20%, to close at $50.52 per share on July 20, 2021, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Piedmont has not, and would not, follow its stated steps or timeline to secure all proper and necessary permits; (2) Piedmont failed to inform relevant people and governmental authorities of its actual plans; (3) Piedmont failed to file proper applications with relevant governmental authorities (including state and local authorities); (4) Piedmont and its lithium business does not have strong local government support; and (5) as a result, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Piedmont securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than September 21, 2021 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff if you meet certain legal requirements. To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020, by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Piedmont Lithium Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Deadline Reminder Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Piedmont Lithium Inc. f/k/a Piedmont Lithium Limited (PLL, PLLL) Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors of the upcoming September 21, 2021 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the case filed on behalf of investors who purchased Piedmont Lithium Inc. f/k/a Piedmont Lithium Limited (“Piedmont” or …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Amazon.com Announces Second Quarter Results
Gilead Sciences Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Ynvisible Interactive Inc. Signs a North American Distribution Agreement With Display Logic for ...
Eutelsat Communications:  Full Year 2020-21 Results
Pinterest Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
Tellurian and Shell Sign Agreements for 3 mtpa
X-FAB Second Quarter 2021 Results
Atlassian Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Oatly ...
Palantir Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
-APi Group Corporation to Acquire Chubb Fire & Security Business for $3.1 Billion-
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2021 Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
Tyme Granted U.S. Patent Claims Covering Use of Tyrosine-Based Drug Delivery Method to Treat Cancer
Amazon.com Announces Second Quarter Results
3D SYSTEMS INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of 3D Systems Corporation - DDD
Palantir and U.S. Government to Continue Work on COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution
VEONEER INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Veoneer - VNE
Tesla Releases Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Titel
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Fortuna and Roxgold complete combination to create a global premier growth-oriented intermediate ...
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
Waters Corporation Q2 2021 Financial Results Webcast Invitation
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
29.07.21CLASS ACTION REMINDER:   Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors that a Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Piedmont Lithium Inc.
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
29.07.21Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Piedmont Lithium Inc. f/k/a Piedmont Lithium Limited (PLL, PLLL)
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
28.07.21SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Announces that Piedmont Lithium Inc. (PLL) is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
28.07.21ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Piedmont Lithium Inc. f/k/a/ Piedmont Lithium Limited Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action First Filed by the Firm – PLL, PLLL
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
27.07.21The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Piedmont Lithium f/k/a Piedmont Lithium Limited (PLL, PLLL) Investors
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
27.07.21PIEDMONT LITHIUM ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Piedmont Lithium Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
27.07.21Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Piedmont Lithium f/k/a Piedmont Lithium Limited (PLL, PLLL) Investors
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
26.07.21INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Piedmont Lithium f/k/a Piedmont Lithium Limited (PLL, PLLL) Investors
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
26.07.21PLL ALERT: Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the Piedmont Lithium Inc. Class Action Lawsuit
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
24.07.21EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Piedmont Lithium Inc. f/k/a/ Piedmont Lithium Limited – PLL, PLLL
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten