Notification on transaction concluded by person closely associated with the person discharging managerial responsibilities Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 30.07.2021, 16:58 | 8 | 0 | 0 30.07.2021, 16:58 | AUGA group, AB received notification from ME Investicija, UAB on transaction concluded by person closely associated with the person discharging managerial responsibilities (notification attached). CEO

Kestutis Juscius

+370 5 233 5340 Attachment Notification on transaction concluded by closely associated person



