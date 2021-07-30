checkAd

XBiotech Announces Payment of Dividend to Holders of Common Stock

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.07.2021, 17:03  |  14   |   |   

Company distributed USD $75 Million to Shareholders

AUSTIN, Texas, July 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ: XBIT) (“XBiotech”) has completed payment to holders of its Common Stock of a previously announced dividend in the amount of USD$75,000,000.00. Based on the number of shares of Common Stock issued and outstanding on the record date for the dividend, each such holder received USD$2.47 per share on July 23, 2021.

In the past 18 months, XBiotech’s balance sheet strength has enabled the company to offer approximately USD$495 million in cash to shareholders by way of stock repurchase and dividend distribution. The financial strength of the Company owes to the successful development of a pipeline of True Human antibody drug candidates.

John Simard stated that “XBiotech was pleased to be able to reward its shareholders with a $2.47 per share dividend. Our ability to continue to provide opportunities for shareholders to monetize stock in XBiotech, reflects the strength of our fundamental approach to our industry. It begins with a visionary strategy to create a drug pipeline from natural human immunity—which offers an array of exceptional candidate therapeutics. Proprietary manufacturing technology developed at XBiotech has reduced our capital outlays needed for producing drug product, enabling us to build a drug development infrastructure debt-free. Integrating clinical operations has allowed us to conduct our own clinical trials, to test our breakthrough therapies, for a fraction of the cost of the standard industry approach, which involves the use of expensive clinical research contractors. Finally, from our manufacturing technology and clinical operations, we have generated contract revenue that has largely offset operating costs over the past two years. In short, we have stayed the course with our science and pushed the boundaries of industry practices to develop breakthrough therapies, reduce costs and create returns for our shareholders. We have never been more excited about our pipeline and opportunities than we are today.”

About True Human Therapeutic Antibodies
XBiotech’s True Human antibodies are derived without modification from individuals who possess natural immunity to certain diseases. With discovery and clinical programs across multiple disease areas, XBiotech’s True Human antibodies have the potential to harness the body’s natural immunity to fight disease with increased safety, efficacy and tolerability.

About XBiotech
XBiotech is a fully integrated global biosciences company dedicated to pioneering the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies based on its True Human proprietary technology. XBiotech currently is advancing a robust pipeline of antibody therapies to redefine the standards of care in oncology, inflammatory conditions and infectious diseases. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, XBiotech is also leading the development of innovative biotech manufacturing technologies designed to more rapidly, cost-effectively and flexibly produce therapies urgently needed by patients worldwide. For more information, visit www.xbiotech.com.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements 
This press release contains forward-looking statements, including declarations regarding management's beliefs and expectations that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "would," "could," "expects," "plans," "contemplate," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "projects," "intend" or "continue" or the negative of such terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Forward-looking statements are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties are subject to the disclosures set forth in the "Risk Factors" section of certain of our SEC filings. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and our actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity, and the development of the industry in which we operate, may differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Any forward-looking statements that we make in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. We assume no obligation to update our forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this press release.

Contact

Kaitlyn Hopkins
khopkins@xbiotech.com
Tel. 737-207-4600





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

XBiotech Announces Payment of Dividend to Holders of Common Stock Company distributed USD $75 Million to ShareholdersAUSTIN, Texas, July 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ: XBIT) (“XBiotech”) has completed payment to holders of its Common Stock of a previously announced dividend in the amount of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Yamana Gold Reports Strong Second Quarter 2021 Production Results and Cash Flows; Jacobina and ...
Yamana Gold Increases Annual Dividend by Nearly 15% to $0.12 Per Share and Announces Normal Course ...
Communiqué - Orange sets out its 2023 ambitions for three of the strategic high-growth areas ...
Vasta Platform Limited Announces Appointment of New Independent Director
Captor Capital Reports 30 per cent Increase in Revenues and 56 per cent Increase in Gross Profits ...
TELUS secures critically important 3500 MHz spectrum licences
2021 Exploration Program Update
Technicolor: First Half 2021 Results
Friendable CEO Discusses the Company’s Vision, the Market Opportunity, Revenue and Growth ...
Bel - First-Half 2021 Financial Information - Sales and Financial Results
Titel
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
Entry into exclusive negotiations between Artefact's main shareholders and Ardian Expansion to ...
H2O Innovation Wins Six New Projects and Commissions Six Others
Genetic Technologies Rapidly Accelerating Commercialization Plans
Silicon Motion Confirms Quarterly Dividend
Reverse the Silence Campaign Casts a National Spotlight on Overdose Risks Associated with Opioid ...
Edenred and Gecina are working to transform the lunch break experience with the “virtual ...
Prothena Presents New Data from Robust Alzheimer’s Portfolio at the Alzheimer’s Association ...
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board