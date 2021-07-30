XBiotech Announces Payment of Dividend to Holders of Common Stock

John Simard stated that “XBiotech was pleased to be able to reward its shareholders with a $2.47 per share dividend. Our ability to continue to provide opportunities for shareholders to monetize stock in XBiotech, reflects the strength of our fundamental approach to our industry. It begins with a visionary strategy to create a drug pipeline from natural human immunity—which offers an array of exceptional candidate therapeutics. Proprietary manufacturing technology developed at XBiotech has reduced our capital outlays needed for producing drug product, enabling us to build a drug development infrastructure debt-free. Integrating clinical operations has allowed us to conduct our own clinical trials, to test our breakthrough therapies, for a fraction of the cost of the standard industry approach, which involves the use of expensive clinical research contractors. Finally, from our manufacturing technology and clinical operations, we have generated contract revenue that has largely offset operating costs over the past two years. In short, we have stayed the course with our science and pushed the boundaries of industry practices to develop breakthrough therapies, reduce costs and create returns for our shareholders. We have never been more excited about our pipeline and opportunities than we are today.”



About True Human Therapeutic Antibodies

XBiotech’s True Human antibodies are derived without modification from individuals who possess natural immunity to certain diseases. With discovery and clinical programs across multiple disease areas, XBiotech’s True Human antibodies have the potential to harness the body’s natural immunity to fight disease with increased safety, efficacy and tolerability.



About XBiotech

XBiotech is a fully integrated global biosciences company dedicated to pioneering the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies based on its True Human proprietary technology. XBiotech currently is advancing a robust pipeline of antibody therapies to redefine the standards of care in oncology, inflammatory conditions and infectious diseases. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, XBiotech is also leading the development of innovative biotech manufacturing technologies designed to more rapidly, cost-effectively and flexibly produce therapies urgently needed by patients worldwide. For more information, visit www.xbiotech.com.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including declarations regarding management's beliefs and expectations that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "would," "could," "expects," "plans," "contemplate," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "projects," "intend" or "continue" or the negative of such terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Forward-looking statements are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties are subject to the disclosures set forth in the "Risk Factors" section of certain of our SEC filings. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and our actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity, and the development of the industry in which we operate, may differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Any forward-looking statements that we make in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. We assume no obligation to update our forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this press release.

