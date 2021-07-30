Troika Media Group Launches NFT 360TM, a Mobile App to Help Users Master Crypto-Currency and NFTs

“The first step of any crypto transformation we perform with clients is always education,” said Kyle Hill, Head of Digital Assets at Troika. “NFT 360 is the first of many resources and apps in the pipeline that will help introduce global brands to cryptocurrency and NFTs.”

Los Angeles, CA , July 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Troika Media Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRKA) ("TMG" or "Company"), a brand consultancy and marketing innovations company that provides integrated branding and marketing solutions for global brands, today announced that its digital assets subsidiary, Troika IO, has launched its first native mobile app on iOS this week called NFT 360 TM . The app will serve as a resource to inform users about cryptocurrency, non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and other emerging digital assets in the cryptoverse, as well as how Troika IO can help position brands and create new revenue streams.To view and download the app, please visit the following link: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/nft-360/id1577312253

Troika’s launch in the App Store represents the continued pursuit of providing the most effective products and services that drive value to brands in media, sports, entertainment and cryptocurrencies. By acting as a resource for companies seeking to drive increased business value, Troika intends to be the go-to expert on all things crypto and NFT for its clients. Troika plans to release a native Android version of the app in the near future, as well as a mobile app for their NFT exchange, Redeeem.

About Troika IO:Troika IOis a global media, entertainment and brand consultancy platform that offers crypto products and services for global brands using cryptocurrency, non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and other digital assets.

About TMG: Troika Media Group Inc is an end-to-end brand solutions company that creates both near-term and long-term value for global brands in entertainment, sports and consumer products. Applying emerging technology, data science, and world-class creative, TMG helps brands deepen engagement with audiences and fans throughout the consumer journey and builds brand equity. Clients include Apple, Hulu, Riot Games, Belvedere Vodka, Unilever, UFC, Peloton, CNN, HBO, ESPN, Wynn Resorts and Casinos, Tiffany & Co., IMAX, Netflix, Sony, Yahoo and Coca-Cola. For more information, visitwww.thetmgrp.com

On May 21, 2021, TMG acquired, through a subsidiary Redeeem Acquisition Corp, now Troika IO, the non-custodial peer-to-peer exchange Redeeem which allows users to buy, sell, and trade digital goods for bitcoin. Redeeem’s fintech platform will help TMG companies empower brands using digital assets while positioning Troika as thought leaders in the institutional crypto space.

Forward-Looking Statements

