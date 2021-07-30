Groupe SEB 2021 Half-Year Financial Report Available
Groupe SEB (Paris:SK) announces that its half-year financial report at June 30, 2021 has been made available to the public and filed with the "Autorité des marchés financiers" (AMF).
It includes:
- the consolidated half-year financial statements;
- the half-year activity report;
- the statement by the person responsible for the half-year financial report;
- the Statutory Auditors' report on the review of the half-year consolidated financial statements.
This document is available in French, under the conditions defined by the current laws and regulations and may be consulted
- in the regulatory information space on Groupe SEB’s website: https://www.groupeseb.com/en/regulated-information
- in Groupe SEB’s website publications:
https://www.groupeseb.com/en/finance/diary-and-publications
The English translation of this document may be consulted on Groupe SEB’s website.
Next key dates - 2021
August 6 | 10:00 am (Paris time)
Ordinary general Meeting
October 26 | after market closes
9-month 2021 sales and financial data
World reference in small domestic equipment, Groupe SEB operates with a unique portfolio of 31 top brands including Tefal, Seb, Rowenta, Moulinex, Krups, Lagostina, All-Clad, WMF, Emsa, Supor, marketed through multi-format retailing. Selling more than 360 million products a year, it deploys a long-term strategy focused on innovation, international development, competitiveness and client service. Present in over 150 countries, Groupe SEB generated sales of €6.9 billion in 2020 and has more than 33,000 employees worldwide.
