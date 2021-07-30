checkAd

Groupe SEB 2021 Half-Year Financial Report Available

Groupe SEB (Paris:SK) announces that its half-year financial report at June 30, 2021 has been made available to the public and filed with the "Autorité des marchés financiers" (AMF).

It includes:

  • the consolidated half-year financial statements;
  • the half-year activity report;
  • the statement by the person responsible for the half-year financial report;
  • the Statutory Auditors' report on the review of the half-year consolidated financial statements.

This document is available in French, under the conditions defined by the current laws and regulations and may be consulted

The English translation of this document may be consulted on Groupe SEB’s website.

Next key dates - 2021

 

August 6 | 10:00 am (Paris time)

Ordinary general Meeting

October 26 | after market closes

9-month 2021 sales and financial data

Find us on www.groupeseb.com

World reference in small domestic equipment, Groupe SEB operates with a unique portfolio of 31 top brands including Tefal, Seb, Rowenta, Moulinex, Krups, Lagostina, All-Clad, WMF, Emsa, Supor, marketed through multi-format retailing. Selling more than 360 million products a year, it deploys a long-term strategy focused on innovation, international development, competitiveness and client service. Present in over 150 countries, Groupe SEB generated sales of €6.9 billion in 2020 and has more than 33,000 employees worldwide.

