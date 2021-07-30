checkAd

DGAP-Adhoc Muehlhan AG: Contract concluded for the sale of Gerüstbau Muehlhan GmbH and adjustment of Muehlhan AG's forecast for the 2021 financial year

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
30.07.2021, 17:45  |  23   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Muehlhan AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast/Disposal
Muehlhan AG: Contract concluded for the sale of Gerüstbau Muehlhan GmbH and adjustment of Muehlhan AG's forecast for the 2021 financial year

30-Jul-2021 / 17:45 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of Inside Information in Accordance with Article 17 MAR

Muehlhan AG: Contract concluded for the sale of Gerüstbau Muehlhan GmbH and adjustment of Muehlhan AG's forecast for the 2021 financial year

Hamburg, July 30, 2021-Muehlhan AG (Open Market; ISIN DE000A0KD0F7; WKN A0KD0F) hereby announces that it has today concluded a purchase agreement with Brand Energy & Infrastructure Services GmbH for the sale of all shares in Gerüstbau Muehlhan GmbH. The agreed purchase price (enterprise value) is approximately €28 million.

With Brand Energy & Infrastructure Services GmbH, a buyer has been found who intends to further expand its strategic position in European scaffolding projects through the acquisition of Gerüstbau Muehlhan GmbH. The conclusion of the purchase agreement remains, in particular, subject to clearance by the Bundeskartellamt (German Federal Cartel Office) as part of the statutory merger control proceedings.

Without the sale, the Executive Board and Supervisory Board of Muehlhan AG expect year-over-year revenues and earnings from operations to recover in 2021, as long as the coronavirus restrictions that have currently been largely lifted are not reintroduced in the short term. The revenues (€295.3 million) and results (EBIT of €12.4 million) of 2019 will not be achieved. The deconsolidation result from the sale of Gerüstbau Muehlhan GmbH of approximately €15 million to €20 million will be added to the operating result. The deconsolidation result is expected to be realized in the second half of 2021.

You can request further information from:
Muehlhan AG
Investor Relations
Frithjof Dorowski
Phone: +49 (0)40 752 71-166
E-mail: investorrelations@muehlhan.com

About Muehlhan: Worldwide, Muehlhan Group is a reliable partner in industrial services. As one of the few full-service providers, we offer our customers a broad spectrum of industrial services with professional industrial quality standards. Our customers benefit from our exceptional organizational skills, on-time delivery, the technical expertise that differentiates us from our competitors, and our more than 135 years of experience. We have an established market presence in the four business segments in which we operate: Ship, Renewables, Oil & Gas and Construction/Infrastructure. Muehlhan AG is a listed company and is traded on the Open Market under ISIN DE000A0KD0F7 / WKN A0KD0F.

You can find additional information at www.muehlhan.com

Contact: Muehlhan AG; phone: +49 40 75271-0; e-mail: investorrelations@muehlhan.com

30-Jul-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: Muehlhan AG
Schlinckstrasse 3
21107 Hamburg
Germany
Phone: +49 40 75271 0
Fax: +49 40 75271 130
E-mail: investorrelations@muehlhan.com
Internet: www.muehlhan.com
ISIN: DE000A0KD0F7
WKN: A0KD0F
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1223110

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1223110  30-Jul-2021 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1223110&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetMuehlhan Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Muehlhan [Maritime Oberflächen]
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-Adhoc Muehlhan AG: Contract concluded for the sale of Gerüstbau Muehlhan GmbH and adjustment of Muehlhan AG's forecast for the 2021 financial year DGAP-Ad-hoc: Muehlhan AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast/Disposal Muehlhan AG: Contract concluded for the sale of Gerüstbau Muehlhan GmbH and adjustment of Muehlhan AG's forecast for the 2021 financial year 30-Jul-2021 / 17:45 CET/CEST Disclosure …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
EQS-News: Cosmiq Universe AG: Interstellar-Avatar launched erste Space NFT-Kollektion
DGAP-News: UniDevice AG: Operativer Cash Flow 6,9 Mio. EUR
DGAP-Adhoc: ams AG: ams OSRAM mit Gruppenergebnissen im zweiten Quartal deutlich oberhalb der Mitte der ...
DGAP-News: MAX Automation SE: Strategieumsetzung auf Kurs - weitere personelle Veränderungen vollzogen
EQS-Adhoc: Zweistelliges organisches Umsatzwachstum - Überproportional höheres Betriebsergebnis - ...
DGAP-Adhoc: LEONI generates EBIT before exceptional items as well as before VALUE 21 costs and FCF ...
DGAP-News: GRENKE AG: Virtual Annual General Meeting of GRENKE AG resolves dividend and appoints new ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Leoni erzielt im zweiten Quartal 2021 ein EBIT vor Sondereffekten sowie vor VALUE 21-Kosten und ...
EQS-Adhoc: Double-digit organic sales growth - disproportionately higher operating profit - group profit ...
DGAP-News: GRENKE AG: Virtuelle ordentliche Hauptversammlung der GRENKE AG beschließt Dividende und bestellt ...
Titel
DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited: Finanzierung für Erweiterung der Batterieanodenmaterial-Anlage
DGAP-News: Conico Ltd.: ERSTES BOHRLOCH BEI RYBERG DURCHSCHNEIDET SIGNIFIKANTE SULFID-MINERALISIERUNG
EQS-News: Relief Therapeutics Announces CHF 15 Million Private Placement
Compleo strengthens partnership with Clever in Denmark
DGAP-News: Baader Bank steigert Halbjahresergebnis erneut
​​​​​​​Interessenverband Kapitalmarkt KMU: Tobias Schorr gewinnt den Journalistenpreis kumU
DGAP-Adhoc: Ad-hoc: MorphoSys AG aktualisiert die Finanzprognose für 2021 und reduziert ...
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap erwirbt 49 % an AES-100 Inc., einem Unternehmen für grüne ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Aroundtown SA announces accounting consolidation of GCP
EQS-News: Relief Reports that its U.S. Collaboration Partner has Announced Emergency Use Authorization of ...
Titel
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg unterstreicht auf Messe China Print führende Stellung im größten Wachstumsmarkt
Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Hornbach Stiftung 'Menschen in Not' hilft Hochwasser-Geschädigten
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schließt Entwicklung des Dampfmethanreformers ab
Quantum Battery Metals will Liegenschaft auf dem Territorium James Bay signifikant erweitern
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON SECTION 45 APPLICATION
Eine Wette voller Gewinner: Sherpany besteht Hacker-Test
EQS-News: Relief Therapeutics Reports that Collaboration Partner, NRx Pharmaceuticals, and Quantum Leap ...
DGAP-Adhoc: coinIX GmbH & Co. KGaA : Kryptoinvestor coinIX erweitert Geschäftsführung: Susanne Fromm wird ...
Nächster exklusiver Liefervertrag - Havn Life Sciences beliefert 'Cube Psytech'
DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited: Großtechnisches Programm liefert 20 % höhere Produktausbeute
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
17:45 UhrDGAP-Adhoc: Muehlhan AG: Vertragsabschluss über den Verkauf der Gerüstbau Muehlhan GmbH und Anpassung der Prognose der Muehlhan AG für das Geschäftsjahr 2021 (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Ad-hocs
17:45 UhrDGAP-Adhoc: Muehlhan AG: Vertragsabschluss über den Verkauf der Gerüstbau Muehlhan GmbH und Anpassung der Prognose der Muehlhan AG für das Geschäftsjahr 2021
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs