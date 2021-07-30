DGAP-Ad-hoc: Muehlhan AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast/Disposal Muehlhan AG: Contract concluded for the sale of Gerüstbau Muehlhan GmbH and adjustment of Muehlhan AG's forecast for the 2021 financial year 30-Jul-2021 / 17:45 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Muehlhan AG: Contract concluded for the sale of Gerüstbau Muehlhan GmbH and adjustment of Muehlhan AG's forecast for the 2021 financial year

Hamburg, July 30, 2021-Muehlhan AG (Open Market; ISIN DE000A0KD0F7; WKN A0KD0F) hereby announces that it has today concluded a purchase agreement with Brand Energy & Infrastructure Services GmbH for the sale of all shares in Gerüstbau Muehlhan GmbH. The agreed purchase price (enterprise value) is approximately €28 million.

With Brand Energy & Infrastructure Services GmbH, a buyer has been found who intends to further expand its strategic position in European scaffolding projects through the acquisition of Gerüstbau Muehlhan GmbH. The conclusion of the purchase agreement remains, in particular, subject to clearance by the Bundeskartellamt (German Federal Cartel Office) as part of the statutory merger control proceedings.

Without the sale, the Executive Board and Supervisory Board of Muehlhan AG expect year-over-year revenues and earnings from operations to recover in 2021, as long as the coronavirus restrictions that have currently been largely lifted are not reintroduced in the short term. The revenues (€295.3 million) and results (EBIT of €12.4 million) of 2019 will not be achieved. The deconsolidation result from the sale of Gerüstbau Muehlhan GmbH of approximately €15 million to €20 million will be added to the operating result. The deconsolidation result is expected to be realized in the second half of 2021.

You can request further information from:

Muehlhan AG

Investor Relations

Frithjof Dorowski

Phone: +49 (0)40 752 71-166

E-mail: investorrelations@muehlhan.com

About Muehlhan: Worldwide, Muehlhan Group is a reliable partner in industrial services. As one of the few full-service providers, we offer our customers a broad spectrum of industrial services with professional industrial quality standards. Our customers benefit from our exceptional organizational skills, on-time delivery, the technical expertise that differentiates us from our competitors, and our more than 135 years of experience. We have an established market presence in the four business segments in which we operate: Ship, Renewables, Oil & Gas and Construction/Infrastructure. Muehlhan AG is a listed company and is traded on the Open Market under ISIN DE000A0KD0F7 / WKN A0KD0F.

You can find additional information at www.muehlhan.com

Contact: Muehlhan AG; phone: +49 40 75271-0; e-mail: investorrelations@muehlhan.com

30-Jul-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



Language: English Company: Muehlhan AG Schlinckstrasse 3 21107 Hamburg Germany Phone: +49 40 75271 0 Fax: +49 40 75271 130 E-mail: investorrelations@muehlhan.com Internet: www.muehlhan.com ISIN: DE000A0KD0F7 WKN: A0KD0F Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1223110

End of Announcement DGAP News Service