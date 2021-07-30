checkAd

DGAP-News Schaeffler AG: CFO Dr. Klaus Patzak is leaving Schaeffler AG

Schaeffler AG: CFO Dr. Klaus Patzak is leaving Schaeffler AG

30.07.2021 / 17:47
CFO Dr. Klaus Patzak is leaving Schaeffler AG
 

- Dr. Klaus Patzak is leaving Schaeffler AG at his own request

- Departure by mutual agreement

- Successor to be announced shortly


Herzogenaurach | July 30, 2021 | Dr. Klaus Patzak (56), Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Schaeffler AG, has informed the Supervisory Board of Schaeffler AG of his wish to leave the company effective July 31, 2021.

The Supervisory Board has agreed to his departure, which is by mutual agreement, at its extraordinary meeting held today. A successor will be announced shortly.

Dr. Patzak was appointed CFO, which includes responsibility for Finance & IT, as a member of the Board of Managing Directors of Schaeffler AG on August 1, 2020. His previous appointments included positions as managing director of Siemens Gas and Power Management GmbH and chief financial officer of Osram Licht AG and Bilfinger SE.

"We respect Dr. Patzak's wish to leave the company. On behalf of the Supervisory Board, I would like to thank him for his contribution to Schaeffler AG during the twelve months he headed Finance & IT. We wish Dr. Patzak all the best for his personal and professional future," said Georg F. W. Schaeffler, family shareholder and Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Schaeffler AG.

 

Schaeffler Group - We pioneer motion
As a leading global supplier to the automotive and industrial sectors, the Schaeffler Group has been driving forward groundbreaking inventions and developments in the fields of motion and mobility for over 70 years. With innovative technologies, products, and services for CO₂-efficient drives, electric mobility, Industry 4.0, digitalization, and renewable energies, the company is a reliable partner for making motion and mobility more efficient, intelligent, and sustainable. The technology company manufactures high-precision components and systems for powertrain and chassis applications as well as rolling and plain bearing solutions for a large number of industrial applications. The Schaeffler Group generated sales of approximately EUR 12.6 billion in 2020. With around 83,900 employees, Schaeffler is one of the world's largest family companies. With more than 1,900 patent applications in 2020, Schaeffler is Germany's second most innovative company according to the DPMA (German Patent and Trademark Office).

