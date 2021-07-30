checkAd

Sopra Steria Group 2021 Half-Year Financial Report Now Available

Sopra Steria (Paris:SOP) announces today that they have made available to the public and filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) the half-yearly Financial Report at 30 June 2021.

It is made publicly available under the conditions set forth by existing regulations and can be found online at https://www.soprasteria.com/en/investors (under Investors/Financial Publications & Reports/Financial Reports).

This document is a free translation into English of the original French press release. It is not a binding document. In the event of a conflict in interpretation, reference should be made to the French version, which is the authentic text.



