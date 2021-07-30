checkAd

DGAP-News Mutares SE & Co. KGaA: Mutares has successfully sold TréfilUnion, EUPEC and La Meusienne

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
30.07.2021, 18:00  |  23   |   |   

DGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Disposal
Mutares SE & Co. KGaA: Mutares has successfully sold TréfilUnion, EUPEC and La Meusienne

30.07.2021 / 18:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Mutares has successfully sold TréfilUnion, EUPEC and La Meusienne

Munich, 30 July 2021 - Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) has successfully sold its subsidiaries TréfilUnion, EUPEC and La Meusienne to LiCap GmbH, investment vehicle of Prof. Dr. Frank Richter, entrepreneur and co-founder of Swiss Global Investment Group AG.

Mutares takes a further step in consolidating its portfolio by selling the companies to LiCap GmbH who will benefit from the combination of the three companies by leveraging on shared synergies. This acquisition is also an opportunity to further capitalize on three companies already sharing some of their Management teams, operations and support functions, working together on a daily basis. Together they generate revenues of approx. EUR 80 million and employ around 280 people.

LiCap GmbH and Prof. Dr. Frank Richter are considered suitable partners to continue the next challenge and execute the companies' development plans while realizing untapped synergies of such a combination of assets.

Company profile Mutares SE & Co. KGaA

Mutares SE & Co. KGaA, Munich (www.mutares.com), as a listed private equity holding company with offices in Munich (HQ), Frankfurt, London, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Stockholm and Vienna, acquires medium-sized companies and parts of larger groups with headquarters in Europe that show a clear potential for operational improvement and are sold again after undergoing a repositioning and stabilization process. Mutares actively supports and develops its portfolio companies with its own investment and consulting teams as well as through acquisitions of strategic add-ons. With for aim a ROIC (Return on Invested Capital) of 7 to 10 times on the total investment with a focus on sustainable growth of the portfolio companies. In 2020, Mutares SE & Co. KGaA generated consolidated revenues of approx. EUR 1.6 billion employing more than 12,000 people worldwide. Based on this, consolidated revenues are expected to increase to approximately EUR 3.0 billion by 2023. Mutares is strongly committed to a sustainable dividend policy consisting of a base dividend and a performance dividend. The shares of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA are listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "MUX" (ISIN: DE000A2NB650).

Seite 1 von 2
mutares Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Mutares AG
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Mutares SE & Co. KGaA: Mutares has successfully sold TréfilUnion, EUPEC and La Meusienne DGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Disposal Mutares SE & Co. KGaA: Mutares has successfully sold TréfilUnion, EUPEC and La Meusienne 30.07.2021 / 18:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Mutares …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
EQS-News: Cosmiq Universe AG: Interstellar-Avatar launched erste Space NFT-Kollektion
DGAP-News: UniDevice AG: Operativer Cash Flow 6,9 Mio. EUR
DGAP-Adhoc: ams AG: ams OSRAM mit Gruppenergebnissen im zweiten Quartal deutlich oberhalb der Mitte der ...
DGAP-News: MAX Automation SE: Strategieumsetzung auf Kurs - weitere personelle Veränderungen vollzogen
EQS-Adhoc: Zweistelliges organisches Umsatzwachstum - Überproportional höheres Betriebsergebnis - ...
DGAP-Adhoc: LEONI generates EBIT before exceptional items as well as before VALUE 21 costs and FCF ...
DGAP-News: GRENKE AG: Virtual Annual General Meeting of GRENKE AG resolves dividend and appoints new ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Leoni erzielt im zweiten Quartal 2021 ein EBIT vor Sondereffekten sowie vor VALUE 21-Kosten und ...
EQS-Adhoc: Double-digit organic sales growth - disproportionately higher operating profit - group profit ...
DGAP-News: GRENKE AG: Virtuelle ordentliche Hauptversammlung der GRENKE AG beschließt Dividende und bestellt ...
Titel
DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited: Finanzierung für Erweiterung der Batterieanodenmaterial-Anlage
DGAP-News: Conico Ltd.: ERSTES BOHRLOCH BEI RYBERG DURCHSCHNEIDET SIGNIFIKANTE SULFID-MINERALISIERUNG
EQS-News: Relief Therapeutics Announces CHF 15 Million Private Placement
Compleo strengthens partnership with Clever in Denmark
DGAP-News: Baader Bank steigert Halbjahresergebnis erneut
​​​​​​​Interessenverband Kapitalmarkt KMU: Tobias Schorr gewinnt den Journalistenpreis kumU
DGAP-Adhoc: Ad-hoc: MorphoSys AG aktualisiert die Finanzprognose für 2021 und reduziert ...
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap erwirbt 49 % an AES-100 Inc., einem Unternehmen für grüne ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Aroundtown SA announces accounting consolidation of GCP
EQS-News: Relief Reports that its U.S. Collaboration Partner has Announced Emergency Use Authorization of ...
Titel
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg unterstreicht auf Messe China Print führende Stellung im größten Wachstumsmarkt
Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Hornbach Stiftung 'Menschen in Not' hilft Hochwasser-Geschädigten
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schließt Entwicklung des Dampfmethanreformers ab
Quantum Battery Metals will Liegenschaft auf dem Territorium James Bay signifikant erweitern
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON SECTION 45 APPLICATION
Eine Wette voller Gewinner: Sherpany besteht Hacker-Test
EQS-News: Relief Therapeutics Reports that Collaboration Partner, NRx Pharmaceuticals, and Quantum Leap ...
DGAP-Adhoc: coinIX GmbH & Co. KGaA : Kryptoinvestor coinIX erweitert Geschäftsführung: Susanne Fromm wird ...
Nächster exklusiver Liefervertrag - Havn Life Sciences beliefert 'Cube Psytech'
DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited: Großtechnisches Programm liefert 20 % höhere Produktausbeute
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
18:00 UhrDGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA: Mutares hat TréfilUnion, EUPEC und La Meusienne erfolgreich verkauft (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Pressemitteilungen
18:00 UhrDGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA: Mutares hat TréfilUnion, EUPEC und La Meusienne erfolgreich verkauft
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
29.07.21Mutares schließt Cenpa-Deal ab - Aktie in der Nähe wichtiger Hürden
4investors | Kommentare
29.07.21DGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA: Mutares hat Cenpa erfolgreich an Accursia Capital verkauft (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Pressemitteilungen
29.07.21DGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA: Mutares has successfully sold Cenpa to Accursia Capital
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
29.07.21DGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA: Mutares hat Cenpa erfolgreich an Accursia Capital verkauft
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
29.07.21Marktkompass: 15.600 DAX etwas fester | Q2 Zahlen: Sell on good news | ROBINHOOD | MUTARES
Bernecker Börsenkompass | Analysen
27.07.21Mutares vor dem Verkauf von Norsilk an Protac
4investors | Kommentare
27.07.21DGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA: Sechster Exit in diesem Jahr: Mutares erhält Put-Option zum Verkauf von Norsilk von Protac (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Pressemitteilungen
27.07.21DGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA: Sechster Exit in diesem Jahr: Mutares erhält Put-Option zum Verkauf von Norsilk von Protac
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten