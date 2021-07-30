DGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Disposal Mutares SE & Co. KGaA: Mutares has successfully sold TréfilUnion, EUPEC and La Meusienne 30.07.2021 / 18:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Munich, 30 July 2021 - Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) has successfully sold its subsidiaries TréfilUnion, EUPEC and La Meusienne to LiCap GmbH, investment vehicle of Prof. Dr. Frank Richter, entrepreneur and co-founder of Swiss Global Investment Group AG.

Mutares takes a further step in consolidating its portfolio by selling the companies to LiCap GmbH who will benefit from the combination of the three companies by leveraging on shared synergies. This acquisition is also an opportunity to further capitalize on three companies already sharing some of their Management teams, operations and support functions, working together on a daily basis. Together they generate revenues of approx. EUR 80 million and employ around 280 people.

LiCap GmbH and Prof. Dr. Frank Richter are considered suitable partners to continue the next challenge and execute the companies' development plans while realizing untapped synergies of such a combination of assets.

