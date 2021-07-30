checkAd

Mattel Creations Brings Shepard Fairey’s Sought-After Street Art to Homes Through the UNO Artiste Series

Today, Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) is dropping the latest installment of the UNO Artiste Series in collaboration with Shepard Fairey through its direct-to-consumer platform, Mattel Creations. This collectible deck features unique designs by the acclaimed contemporary artist, activist and illustrator and can be purchased through MattelCreations.com starting at 9 a.m. PT.

Mattel Creations Brings Shepard Fairey’s Sought-After Street Art to Homes Through the UNO Artiste Series (Photo: Business Wire)

“We are excited to partner with the renowned artist, Shepard Fairey,” said Richard Dickson, President and Chief Operating Officer, Mattel. “Through curated partnerships, Mattel Creations offers toys as art and art inspired by toys, and the UNO Artiste Series: Shepard Fairey collaboration is the embodiment of that philosophy.”

Mattel Creations features limited-edition, specialty items that both celebrate and expand Mattel’s intellectual property. Mattel Creations continues to be on the cusp of pop culture, working with the greatest creatives around the world using Mattel’s brands as a canvas for collaboration and expression.

The fourth installment of the UNO Artiste Series brings to life Shepard Fairey’s signature style, color palette and artistic vision using the UNO deck as a blank canvas. Launched in 2019, the UNO Artiste Series has previously paid homage to influential artists such as Jean-Michel Basquiat, Keith Haring and Nina Chanel Abney by infusing art directly into a premium deck.

“I was honored to work with a brand as iconic as UNO to translate my artistic vision to this medium,” said Shepard Fairey, Artist, Activist and Founder of Obey Giant. “As I continue to search for unexpected ways to connect with people, I loved the challenge of finding the balance between my voice and visual language combined with the recognizable visuals of UNO. Moreover, this partnership is personal to me - I played UNO with my family as a kid, and so the game brings back fond memories, and I love that my art can be part of the conversation as friends and families enjoy a game of UNO.”

This is the first UNO Artiste Series deck made without plastic trays or cellophane. As a paper-based product, UNO is committed to creating a low-waste and reusable card game for all people to enjoy. This deck follows the launch of UNO Nothin’ But Paper, the first fully recyclable UNO deck without cellophane packing materials, part of UNO’s plan to remove the cellophane from all standard, paper-based decks entirely in 2021 and Mattel’s goal to achieve 100% recycled, recyclable or bio-based plastic materials across all products and packaging by 2030.

In honor of this partnership, UNO is making a donation on behalf of Shepard Fairey to Ocean Conservancy, a nonprofit organization dedicated to protecting the ocean from today’s greatest global challenges.

The UNO Artiste Series: Shepard Fairey deck is available at MattelCreations.com for $20.

About Mattel

Mattel is a leading global toy company and owner of one of the strongest catalogs of children’s and family entertainment franchises in the world. We create innovative products and experiences that inspire, entertain and develop children through play. We engage consumers through our portfolio of iconic brands, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, Fisher-Price, American Girl, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA, as well as other popular intellectual properties that we own or license in partnership with global entertainment companies. Our offerings include film and television content, gaming, music and live events. We operate in 35 locations and our products are available in more than 150 countries in collaboration with the world’s leading retail and ecommerce companies. Since its founding in 1945, Mattel is proud to be a trusted partner in empowering children to explore the wonder of childhood and reach their full potential.

